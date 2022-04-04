Some accessories to get for your dual-cab Ute

There are many four-wheeled vehicles that are available on the market. You may opt for a hard-working cab chassis or some stylish pick-up which is a two-wheel drive or maybe a four-wheel drive. No matter which one you choose, there are many options to tailor your dual-cab so that it is perfect for your workload. It is important to select genuine accessories so that the vehicle can maintain all its safety credentials along with factory warranty coverage.

The following are some accessories to consider getting for your Ute:

Front protection bar having fog lights plus LED light bar

It is a good idea to get a bull bar for your tough truck, this is mostly if your jobsite tends to be off the beaten path. You may even need it if you wish to combine some work and play within your four-wheeled tool kit.

There are different accessories you can get for this, such as a smaller nudge bar, and a heavy-duty front protection bar that has an option to include additional integrated fog lights. These aim to enhance the functionality of a vehicle. They also give extra front-end protection along with the potential to fit an extra LED light bar so that increased vision can occur when driving in off-road environments at night.

Canopy having remote locking plus roof rails

You know the importance of keeping your tools secure. Therefore including a lockable canopy to your dual-cab Ute will give you extra storage space along with convenience. It will even provide added security. Look for a sturdy one that is made to complement the style of your vehicle’s exterior design.

You may be able to get a canopy that can be color-matched to your vehicle. It may be available in various configurations including sliding side windows, tilt-up side windows, right-hand sliding side windows, or left-hand tilt-up windows.

The three options have a lockable liftgate rear window that has a gas strut that can grant you simple access to the tray. It may be further enhanced with some optional remote locking system that gets integrated within the factory ignition key.

If you want you can even get a roof vent or some optional roof rails that have a load limit. This will help you carry longer items like ladders.

UTE tray

You will want a UTE tray that will add functionality as well as practicality to the vehicle. The trays let you move cargo simply, including camping equipment, tools, construction equipment, etc. You should choose one that is the right size for the Ute. Consider the weight of the tray. You need to keep in mind that the heavier the tray will be after full load, your vehicle will provide lesser fuel economy. It should be made of good material and be able to handle different weather conditions.

Apart from this, there are other Ute accessories that you can get. Look for the best Ute accessories by HSP Ute Lids for instance. Remember to choose something that is of a high-quality.