Toyota Gazoo Racing North America NHRA Las Vegas Post-Race Report 4.3.22

DEJORIA GIVES GR SUPRA FIRST FOUR-WIDE FINAL APPEARANCE

Torrence and Brown Take Toyota Top Fuel Dragsters to Final Round in Vegas

LAS VEGAS (April 3, 2022) – The first four-wide NHRA race of the 2022 season didn’t disappoint for the Toyota race teams. The GR Supra Funny Car of Alexis DeJoria made it’s first final round appearance at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. The Toyota Top Fuel dragsters of Steve Torrence and Antron Brown also made appearances in the final round of four-wide competition with Torrence claiming the runner-up result and overtaking the Top Fuel point lead.

Toyota Post-Race Recap

NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series

The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Race 4 of 22

TOYOTA TOP FUEL FINISHING POSITIONS — Race Winner: Brittany Force

Name Car Final Result Round-by-Round Steve Torrence Capco Contractors Toyota Top Fuel Dragster Finals W. 3.720 vs. 3.747 (B. Force – advances) vs. 3.798 (Hart) vs. 5.899 (Ferre) W. 3.744 vs. 3.725 (B. Force – advances) vs. 3.745 (Pruett) vs. 3.884 (Langdon) L. 3.756 vs. 3.718 (B. Force – winner) vs. 4.713 (Schumacher) vs. 5.086 (Brown) Antron Brown Matco Tools Toyota Top Fuel Dragster Semi-Finals W. 3.754 vs. 3.880 (Schumacher – advances) vs. 3.779 (Salinas) vs. Farley W. 3.749 vs. 3.733 (Schumacher – advances) vs. 3.783 (Prock) vs. 3.786 (Millican) L. 5.086 vs. 3.718 (B. Force – winner) vs. 3.756 (Torrrence) vs. 4.713 (Schumacher) Shawn Langdon DHL Toyota Top Fuel Dragster Round 2 W. 3.853 vs. 3.740 (Pruett – advances) vs. 4.100 (Kalitta) vs. 13.101 (Passey) L. 3.884 vs. 3.744 (Torrence – advances) vs. 3.725 (B. Force – advances) vs. 3.745 (Pruett) Justin Ashley Phillips Connect Toyota Top Fuel Dragster Round 1 L. 9.845 vs. 3.768 (Millican – advances) vs. 3.803 (Prock – advances) vs. 3.973 (Maroney) Doug Kalitta Mac Tools Toyota Top Fuel Dragster Round 1 L. 4.100 vs. 3.740 (Pruett – advances) vs. 3.853 (Langdon – advances) vs. 13.101 (Passey)

TOYOTA FUNNY CAR FINISHING POSITIONS — Race Winner: Ron Capps

Name Car Final Result Round-by-Round Alexis DeJoria Bandero Tequila Toyota GR Supra Funny Car Semi-Finals W. 3.932 vs. 3.978 (Force – advances) vs. 4.066 (Campbell) vs. 4.343 (Pedregon) W. 3.936 vs. 3.864 (Hight – advances) vs. 3.983 (J. Force) vs. 4.182 (Alexander) L. 3.954 vs. 3.914 (Capps – winner) vs. 3.924 (Hagan) vs. 3.943 (Hight) J.R. Todd DHL Toyota GR Supra Funny Car Round 2 W. 4.419 vs. 3.970 (Capps – advances) vs. 8.045 (Wilkerson) vs. Rupert L. 3.936 vs. 3.902 (Capps – advances) vs. 3.919 (Hagan – advances) vs. 3.949 (Tasca)

TOYOTA QUOTES

STEVE TORRENCE, Capco Contractors Toyota Top Fuel Dragster, Torrence Racing

Final Result: Finals

How was your run in the final round?

“I ran a .75, but was .039 on the tree and left on everybody and I knew I probably needed to. But this Capco Contractors Toyota dragster has been been pretty bad. So we’ve been making a lot of changes, big changes, especially this weekend and it’s all trending in the right direction so I couldn’t be happier with the car. Everybody’s doing a great job. Not the outcome we wanted, but better than than the other two cars in there with us. So we’ll take the runner up. We will leave here with some momentum and a lot of confidence and head to Houston.”

Heading to Houston with the point lead and a home track for you, how do you feel about your chances there?

“We finally were able to mark that thing off the list for winning a race there last year as it’s been one that has eluded me for quite some time. So we’ll go there with some confidence going into it and try to definitely finish off the Houston Raceway Park with a bang. I mean, that’s the track that I’ve grown up racing out my whole whole career and so a lot of memories there. And so I look forward to it, but let me see what we can do. I’m really excited leaving here with the runner up and we’ll just go from there.”

ANTRON BROWN, Matco Tools Toyota Top Fuel Dragster, AB Motorsports

Final Result: Semi-Finals

How do you feel about your race weekend overall and the final round appearance?

“I’m super proud of all of my guys this weekend here at (Las) Vegas for the Four-Wide Nationals. We put those Matco Tools to work and the Lucas Oil was cooking. I thought we had something for them in the finals the way this car has been running this weekend. To that point, we made it down the track six straight times and got quicker each lap, but as soon I hit the gas I felt a hole (cylinder) go out and I knew it dropped a hole cause it felt real lazy to the 60-foot and then it shook (the tires). That being said, we did a great job this weekend. To go down the track and be so consistent and improve the performance on each lap after what happened in Gainesville is just an awesome rebound weekend that we needed. That first win is right around the corner and we can’t wait to get to Houston.”

ALEXIS DEJORIA, Bandero Tequila Toyota GR Supra Funny Car, DC Motorsports

Final Result: Semi-Finals

How do you feel about the progress your team is making with this Final Round appearance?

“There’s nothing to hang our heads about this weekend. We made it to the finals at the four wide and you know, a pretty successful weekend in Vegas for our team. I think we got a handle on this the GR Supra, you know everything’s coming together and need some more time. We’ll be back up there again and I just want to make my guys and everybody that supports us and you know the guys did a hell of a job getting everything turned around quickly.”

How do you feel about your race weekend overall?

“We made it to the finals here in (Las) Vegas this weekend and another pretty successful weekend at this track for us with the Bandero Supra. We didn’t come away with the hardware, but no reason to hang our heads. We did good today. The team hustled. We made three really good, consistent runs on race day and we’re right there. I’m proud of these guys. They’re working hard and we’ll get prepare for Houston and look to grab our first win of the season there.”

J.R. TODD, DHL Toyota GR Supra Funny Car, Kalitta Motorsports

Final Result: Round Two

How do you feel about your performance this weekend overall?

“We’re still learning and making adjustments with this new GR Supra body, but this weekend we really feel like we’ve made some good progress with the race car overall. We had some good qualifying passes and had to really drive our DHL GR Supra into the second round. Of course we wanted more and wanted to be in the final round, but we’re learning and improving each race weekend.”

