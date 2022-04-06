KRIS WRIGHT: NASCAR Camping World Truck Series News and Notes – Martinsville Speedway

KRIS WRIGHT

No. 44 F.N.B. Corporation Chevrolet Silverado

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series News and Notes

Event: Blu-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 200

Date: Thursday, April 7, 2022

Venue: Martinsville (Va.) Speedway

Location: Ridgeway, Virginia

Track Description: .526-mile(s)

Race: 200 laps / 105.2 miles

Niece Motorsports’ NASCAR Camping World Truck Series History … Since entering the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) in 2016, the Mooresville, N.C.,-based organization has logged 297 starts with 40 drivers, including NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) drivers Trevor Bayne, Ross Chastain and Kyle Larson. Niece Motorsports has collected three victories (Ross Chastain, 2019: Kansas, Gateway and Pocono), 19 top-five finishes and 56 top-10 finishes, and has logged an average starting position of 19.6 and an average finishing position of 19.0.

NIECE MOTORSPORTS STATISTICS

Niece Motorsports’ NASCAR Camping World Truck Series History at the Martinsville Speedway … This week will mark Niece Motorsports’ 18th NASCAR Camping World Truck Series start at the Ridgeway, Va.,-facility. The organization posted a team best second-place finish at the track on October 26, 2019 with driver Ross Chastain, a recent NASCAR Cup Series winner. The 17 previous starts at the Martinsville Speedway, the only NASCAR track to host NASCAR Cup Series races continuously since its inception in 1949, have earned Niece Motorsports three top-10 finishes with an overall average starting position of 22.5 and an average finish of 19.5.

Catch the Action … The Blu-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 200 at the Martinsville Speedway will be broadcast live on FS1 on Thursday, April 7, starting with NASCAR RaceDay: NCWTS Martinsville at 7:00 p.m. (ET). It will also broadcast live on the Motor Racing Network (MRN) and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio at 7:30 p.m. (ET). Practice and qualifying for the fifth event of the 2022 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series schedule will air on Thursday at 3:00 p.m. (ET) on FS1.

Kris Wright

No. 44 F.N.B. Corporation Chevrolet Silverado

The Paperclip Review … This week marks Kris Wright’s second Martinsville Speedway appearance with the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series. The Wexford, Pa.,- native has one start at The Paperclip, collecting a career-best finish of 13th-place. Because of its small size, with tight corners and its unique shape, Martinsville Speedway is described most often as a paperclip. Wright made his NASCAR Camping World Truck Series track debut at the Martinsville Speedway on October 30, 2021.

Short Track Stats: In three NASCAR Camping World Truck Series starts on a short track (less than one mile in length), Kris Wright has an average starting spot of 24.0 and an average finish of 28.0 on these racetracks.

KRIS WRIGHT STATISTICS

In the Rearview Mirror: Circuit of the Americas … Kris Wright, driver of the No. 44 F.N.B. Corporation Chevrolet Silverado for Niece Motorsports, finished in the 15th-place in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series XPEL 225 on Saturday, March 26, at the Circuit of the Americas, located in Austin, Texas. Wright started in the 17th-place in the 36-truck field. At the end of Stage 1 on Lap 12 he was in the 14th-place, and by the end of Stage 2 on Lap 26, Wright was scored in the 13th-place. Wright was scored as high as the 11th-place at the Circuit of the Americas. He posted his first top-15 finish of the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series season.

QUOTE WORTHY

Kris Wright, driver of the No. 44 F.N.B. Corporation Chevrolet Silverado for Niece Motorsports

On the Martinsville Speedway:

“I am pumped to get back to short-track racing. With how the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series event at Circuit of the

Americas ended, it will be interesting to see how competitors race each other at The Paperclip. Getting out of the Martinsville

Speedway with a semi-clean Chevrolet Silverado will be the key for keeping the momentum going into next week at Bristol

(Motor Speedway).”

About F.N.B. Corporation

F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE: FNB), headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, is a diversified financial services company operating in seven states and the District of Columbia. FNB’s market coverage spans several major metropolitan areas including: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; Baltimore, Maryland; Cleveland, Ohio; Washington, D.C.; and Charlotte, Raleigh, Durham and the Piedmont Triad (Winston-Salem, Greensboro and High Point) in North Carolina. The Company has total assets of approximately $42 billion and nearly 340 banking offices throughout Pennsylvania, Ohio, Maryland, West Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, D.C. and Virginia.

FNB provides a full range of commercial banking, consumer banking and wealth management solutions through its subsidiary network which is led by its largest affiliate, First National Bank of Pennsylvania, founded in 1864. Commercial banking solutions include corporate banking, small business banking, investment real estate financing, government banking, business credit, capital markets and lease financing. The consumer banking segment provides a full line of consumer banking products and services, including deposit products, mortgage lending, consumer lending and a complete suite of mobile and online banking services. FNB’s wealth management services include asset management, private banking and insurance.

The common stock of F.N.B. Corporation trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “FNB” and is included in Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 Index with the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS) Regional Banks SubIndustry Index. Customers, shareholders and investors can learn more about this regional financial institution by visiting the F.N.B. Corporation website at www.fnbcorporation.com.