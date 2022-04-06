BLAINE PERKINS: NASCAR Camping World Truck Series News and Notes – Martinsville Speedway

BLAINE PERKINS

No. 9 Grant County Mulch Chevrolet Silverado

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series News and Notes

Event: Blu-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 200

Date: Thursday, April 7, 2022

Venue: Martinsville (Va.) Speedway

Location: Ridgeway, Virginia

Track Description: .526-mile(s)

Race: 200 laps / 105.2 miles

CR7 Motorsports’ NASCAR Camping World Truck Series History … Since entering the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) in 2018, the Statesville, N.C.,-based organization has logged 52 starts with three drivers, Grant Enfinger, Colby Howard, and Codie Rohrbaugh. CR7 Motorsports has collected three top-five finishes (Daytona, Talladega, Austin) and eight top-10 finishes, and has logged an average starting position of 23.8 and an average finishing position of 22.8.

CR7 MOTORSPORTS STATISTICS

CR7 Motorsports’ NASCAR Camping World Truck Series History at the Martinsville Speedway … This week will mark CR7 Motorsports’ fourth NASCAR Camping World Truck Series start at the Martinsville, Va.,-facility. The organization posted a team best 10th-place finish at the track on October 26, 2019 with team owner Codie Rohrbaugh. The three previous starts at the Martinsville Speedway, the shortest track on the NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) circuit, has earned CR7 Motorsports an average starting position of 27.3 and an average finish of 27.3.

Catch the Action … The Blu-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 200 at the Martinsville Speedway will be broadcast live on FS1 on Thursday, April 7, starting with NASCAR RaceDay: NCWTS Martinsville at 7:00 p.m. (ET). It will also broadcast live on the Motor Racing Network (MRN) and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio at 7:30 p.m. (ET). Practice and qualifying for the fifth event of the 2022 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series schedule will air on Thursday at 3:00 p.m. (ET) on FS1.

Blaine Perkins

No. 9 Grant County Mulch (GCM) Chevrolet Silverado

The Half Mile of Mayhem Facts … This week will mark Blaine Perkins’ track debut with the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series at the Martinsville Speedway, “The Half Mile of Mayhem” – a fitting nickname for the tight nature and difficult turning configuration. The 22-year-old California native has one NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) start (April 11, 2021) at the Martinsville Speedway.

Short Track Stats: This week marks Blaine Perkins’ short track (less than one mile in length) debut with the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series.

The Bakersfield, Calif., -native has one combined NASCAR Xfinity Series start on a short track.

BLAINE PERKINS STATISTICS

Fresh Scheme … Grant County Mulch, Inc. (GCM), is the largest mulch and soil provider in the country, and has been supplying the lawn and garden industry with quality landscaping products throughout the Mid-Atlantic region since 1989. Headquartered in Petersburg, W.Va., Grant County Mulch is the largest bagged and bulk sales company in the MidAtlantic/Northeast.

In the Rearview Mirror: Circuit of the Americas … Blaine Perkins, driver of the No. 9 Raceline Chevrolet Silverado for

CR7 Motorsports, finished in the 35th-place in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series XPEL 225 on Saturday, March 26, at the Circuit of the Americas, located in Austin, Texas. Perkins started in the 29th-place in the 36-truck field. He suffered a mechanical failure after the opening laps of the extended 46 lap event. Perkins was scored as high as the 24th-place at the Circuit of the Americas.

QUOTE WORTHY

Blaine Perkins, driver of the No. 9 Grant County Mulch Chevrolet Silverado for CR7 Motorsports

On the Martinsville Speedway:

“I am looking forward to getting to the Martinsville Speedway this week! Last year I ran the NASCAR Xfinity Series race, and really enjoyed the track. The short tracks are where I got my start in racing on the West Coast, so I am looking forward to getting to our first short track of the year. Our No. 9 Chevrolet Silverado has had speed this year, and I am confident in showcasing that speed at the Martinsville Speedway this Thursday.”

Follow CR7 Motorsports’ on Social Media … To keep up-to-date with the latest news, information and exclusive content, visit CR7 Motorsports’ Twitter page – @CR7_Motorsports, and on Instagram at @cr7motorsports. “Like” CR7 Motorsports on the official Facebook page at facebook.com/CR7-Motorsports.

For additional information, news and the latest updates, please visit www.BlainePerkins.com or connect with Blaine Perkins on Facebook (OfficialBlainePerkins), Twitter (@BlainePerkins21) or Instagram (@blaineperkins21).