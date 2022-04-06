Naväge Nasal Care and McDowell Eye Rebound at Martinsville

McDowell Ready to Apply Lessons Learned from Richmond

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (April 5, 2022) – This weekend, Michael McDowell and his Naväge Nasal Care Ford Mustang team head to the Martinsville (Va.) Speedway for the first of two trips to the historic paper clip oval. After Richmond, there is a optimism heading into this weekend. The team can apply lessons learned to the car and race strategy this weekend.

McDowell comes into Martinsville Speedway with 22 previous starts at the track. His best start is fifth and best finish is 14th. McDowell is looking for that first top-10 result Saturday night.

“We are continuing to learn each week, and make adjustments from there,” says McDowell. “Richmond was just a bad race for us, but we know we can rebound at Martinsville. The opportunity is there and we just need to grab it.

“Martinsville is always fun to race, and with this new car, it’s sure to put on an exciting race for the fans. It seems each race is a toss up of who will be in the top-10 and even the top-five. That’s what is giving us this promise that we can get a top-10 and have a really good night. We just need to execute.”

Michael McDowell and his No. 34 Naväge Nasal Care Ford Mustang will race at Martinsville Speedway this Saturday, April 9th, at 7:30 p.m. ET on FS1.

