Toyota Racing Weekly Preview – 04.06.22

· NCS/NXS/NCWTS: Martinsville Speedway – April 7-9

PLANO, Texas (April 6, 2022) – It’s time to go short-track racing under the lights for the first time this season as NASCAR heads to the track affectionally known as the ‘paperclip,’ Martinsville Speedway.

NASCAR National Series – NCS | NXS| NCWTS

Busch and Toyota turn 500… Kyle Busch will become the second driver to make 500 Cup Series starts in a Camry, joining Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Denny Hamlin, at this Saturday’s race at Martinsville Speedway. The two-time Cup Series champion scored Toyota’s first Cup Series win in 2008 and has earned 55 of his 59 career Cup Series wins aboard a Camry.

Hamlin ready to deliver back-to-back wins… Denny Hamlin drove back to victory lane for the first time this season on Sunday evening at Richmond Raceway. Hamlin is looking for another Martinsville win. He earned Toyota’s first five victories at the track (March 2008, October 2009, March 2010, October 2010, March 2015).

Truex longest top-10 streak… Martin Truex Jr. is tied for the longest top-10 streak with three straight strong runs as he heads into Martinsville Speedway. Truex is up to a season-high third in the point standings and is coming to a track he has won three of the last five races at, including this event one season ago.

Gibbs continues to lead the way… Ty Gibbs won the pole and drove to his third Xfinity Series victory of the season in the ToyotaCare 250 on Saturday. The 19-year-old now has seven wins in 25 career starts. He is back up to second in the point standings, just 20 points out of the lead.

Smith continues to lead… Chandler Smith continues to lead the Truck Series point standings after another strong performance at Atlanta. The 19-year-old leads fellow Toyota driver and reigning champion Ben Rhodes by 15 points heading into Martinsville Speedway. Smith finished fourth at his lone start at Martinsville last season.

Friesen looks for a return to victory lane… Halmar Friesen Racing and driver Stewart Friesen continue to get stronger with three top-10 finishes in the first four events this season. Friesen currently sits third in the point standings, and looks for redemption after a last lap wreck while battling for the lead one season ago.

