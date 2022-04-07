How OFWs Can Show Affection for Their Loved Ones from a Distance

There are many reasons why Filipinos choose to migrate abroad. One of the main reasons is to provide a better income for their families. Filipinos often have to send money back home to support their loved ones, and the jobs available in the Philippines usually don’t pay enough to make ends meet.

Another reason why Filipinos migrate is that they want a better life for their families. They believe that by migrating and working hard, they can provide a better future for their loved ones.

Lastly, many Filipinos migrate because they are looking for opportunities that aren’t available in the Philippines. They want to be able to travel and see the world, and they believe that by migrating, they will have more opportunities to do so.

Regardless of the reason, OFWs will have to face one glaring disadvantage: they will be far away from their loved ones. It is why OFWs, hailed as modern-day Filipino heroes, suffer and struggle because of their responsibility to provide for their families. Fortunately, there are many ways to stay in touch with loved ones from a distance.

Maintaining Constant Communication

One of the best ways for OFWs to stay in touch with their families is mobile communication apps. Many apps allow free calls and texts, so OFWs can easily keep in touch with their loved ones. WhatsApp, Viber, and Facebook Messenger can help you achieve that.

You can also stay in touch with your loved ones by video call services. They allow you to see your loved ones face-to-face, no matter where in the world you are. Some of the most popular video call services are Skype, FaceTime, and Google Hangouts.

However, internet connection and technical glitches can make it challenging for OFWs to maintain that communication connection. Fortunately, you have old-fashioned methods like letters and cards. It might take longer to reach their destination, but your loved ones will appreciate your effort into staying in touch.

Visiting Whenever Possible

Despite the contributions of technology in virtual communication, nothing beats a face-to-face setting. There will be no challenges like technical errors or internet connection issues. Sometimes, even presence is enough of a communication form to make your kids feel loved. Unfortunately, it will be nearly impossible for OFWs to maintain that connection when they live thousands of miles away from their family. As a result, OFWs must find ways to visit their families.

If you can take a vacation or get some time off from work, why not visit your loved ones back home? You will get to spend quality time with them, but you’ll also get to see how they’re doing and what their lives are like during the time you were away. However, flights can be expensive, making it necessary to plan your visits. You can use special occasions like birthdays, graduations, and anniversaries as ideal dates for your trip. Those visits can make a significant difference, allowing you to reconnect with your loved ones after being away for a long time.

Sending Care Packages

OFW care packages can show your loved ones that you are thinking of them, no matter where you are. OFWs will often send care packages to their families back home, and these packages usually include things like food, clothes, and other household items.

The great thing about care packages is that OFWs can share their host country’s culture and traditions with their families. The effort will be enough to remind your loved ones that you are looking out for them from a distance. There might even be a few family members making specific requests.

However, the fun part is that families in the Philippines can replicate the effort. They can send a package from the Philippines to the USA through courier services. The form of gift-giving might be costly, but it is worth the investment to maintain a connection with your family.

Maintaining Hope for Permanent Return

Living away from your family can be difficult, but it’s important to remember why you’re working so hard in the first place. You’re doing everything you can to provide for them and ensure they have a better life. With that in mind, it’s easier to persevere through the challenges of living abroad.

You are not alone in this journey. You have your loved ones supporting you from afar, and they are a big part of what keeps you going. Knowing that they are waiting for you to come home makes the goal of returning feel more attainable. Always keep the fire sparkling to ensure that the OFW journey remains manageable. It might not be for communicating with your loved ones, but it can save you afloat during struggle and loneliness.

The distance can be difficult, but following these tips can help you maintain a strong connection with your loved ones. It might take years or decades before you end your life as an OFW, but always try to keep your head up for the day it arrives. When you consistently show your affection, your family will be waiting for you.