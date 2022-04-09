CORVETTE RACING AT LONG BEACH: Pole for Taylor, No. 3 C8.R

Second straight Long Beach pole for Corvette Racing, first in GTD PRO

LONG BEACH, Calif. (April 8, 2022) – Corvette Racing’s Jordan Taylor qualified on pole position in the GT Daytona (GTD) PRO class of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship on Friday as the team looks for its ninth victory at the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach.

Taylor posted a best lap of 1:18.048 (90.774 mph) on his final lap around the 1.968-mile, 11-turn street course in the No. 3 Mobil 1/SiriusXM Chevrolet Corvette C8.R that he will share with Antonio Garcia. The pairing are coming off a big win in the Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring three weeks ago with Nicky Catsburg. The pole was the first for the team in the new GTD PRO category and Taylor’s second in a row at Long Beach following a GT Le Mans (GTLM) pole last season.

Unusually hot temperatures Friday didn’t do any of the competitors any favors looking ahead to Saturday’s 100-minute race (5 p.m. ET on USA Network/IMSA Radio).

A projected drop of 15-20 degrees in the air temperature for Saturday means much of the data gathered won’t apply to the 100-minute race. Having said that, there were considerable lessons learned, specifically in the ABS braking package on the GTD PRO Corvette – one of the key differences between the current class and the GTLM version of the C8.R.

Suspension setup and compliance over some bumpier parts of the racing surface also were focal points Friday with some of those observations collected from the Sebring race and a subsequent test after the 12 Hours.

The combination of moving to GTD PRO plus a 100-minute race placed even more importance on qualifying than normal. With such a short race, there likely will be just one planned pit stop for fuel and change of tires and driver. With all 20 GTD cars having roughly the same performance levels, track position will be at a premium throughout.

The Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach is scheduled for 5:05 p.m. ET/2:05 p.m. PT on Saturday. The race will air live on USA and stream on Peacock starting at 5 p.m. ET/2 p.m. PT. IMSA Radio will air the race at IMSA.com along with XM 207 and SiriusXM Online 992.

JORDAN TAYLOR, NO. 3 MOBIL 1/SiriusXM CHEVROLET CORVETTE C8.R – GTD PRO POLE WINNER: “We definitely put a lot of emphasis on qualifying around here because it’s so difficult to pass. Adding ABS makes it tougher. Practice One didn’t go that well. In Practice Two, we made some changes to get closer to the front of the field. Qualifying was super-tight. I thought my first 1:18.1 was quite a good lap and I wasn’t sure I was going to be able to beat it. I was disappointed to hear on the radio that we were six-hundredths off. I kept trying and slowing down and trying and slowing down. I made a couple of mistakes in turns nine and 10 on my second-to-last laps, and then I got turns 10 and 11 right to make all the difference. It was tight. With points in qualifying, it was another reason to qualify well. It’s a good day for Corvette Racing.”

CHANGES TO THE TRACK BETWEEN TURNS SIX AND EIGHT: “I don’t know what it is. It looks like a sealant or something. In the first session on the first 10 laps, the track was the fastest it was in that practice because that started peeling up. It looked like marbles at first but I think it was the track surface. It made it a little tricker and made it like a one-line run. If you ventured out, it was difficult. That will be something tomorrow as well when traffic comes through more for the prototypes or if we get pushed out into that it could be an issue.

“I think at Turn Six and Turn Eight, it seems like the walls are more rounded. I remember Six in the past had a sharper edge at the apex that would poke out a little bit. I don’t know if that was the change but that seems better.”

DIFFERENCE IN APPROACHING THE RACE AS A ONE-CAR TEAM: “I wouldn’t say we have dropped down (in class). The field is just as competitive (as GTLM) and it’s nice to have more cars to race against. It does make it more difficult having one car in the team. We showed up today for Practice One with a setup we thought was going to work. Usually we would come out with two setups to start that session. Our setup for Practice One wasn’t ideal so we spent the whole session chasing it and guessing for Practice Two, where in the past we’d have a second car to rely on. So we just lose half the time in development throughout the weekend. The way the team uses our simulator and all the tools we have, we can develop a setup close enough and rely on the history we have in the team and understand what the car is going to do from session to session especially at a track like this that changes so much.”

STAYING OUT IN QUALIFYING WHEN OTHER TEAMS STOPPED: “I didn’t have that much confidence that I was going to go faster but I thought it was worth trying. The fuel load and the weight of the fuel burning off is a big part of it that the driver doesn’t necessarily feel that much from lap to lap, but it shows up in laptime. I knew that was going to be one aspect. The balance also was changing, and I knew that if I kept pushing throughout the run, the balance would shift more to oversteer and that’s what I needed… more rotation. I definitely was sliding around a lot more than I was at the beginning of the session, so I didn’t know if that was going to be a positive or negative. I figured hopefully with the weight loss of the fuel and the balance shifting would be just enough to get another lap in and thankfully enough it was.”

FIRST POLE IN GTD PRO AFTER A SLOW START TO THE SEASON: “Daytona wasn’t ideal. Sebring obviously went well. That was a big turning point from a car setup point of view and understanding what the car needed to work on this tire. The tire has been the biggest thing for us to understand and understanding ABS. Sebring was big for us and it has some similarities to Long Beach so I think that’s why we can rely on our Sebring history here to know what the car setup is going to do. Once we get to Watkins Glen or Road America, there could be some new things to learn.”

HOW MUCH OF A PREMIUM DID THE TEAM PLACE ON QUALIFYING? “It is so difficult to pass here. ABS makes it that much tougher. If other guys are 1-2 seconds off, they can probably hold you off by attacking brake zones and holding on that way. We definitely put a premium on track position and qualifying. The race is a big question mark with how many red flags we had in practice and if we are going to have yellows and cautions and are guys going take that risk to pit early. One positive is that we do have a 35-minute driving minimum so guys just can’t jump out five or 10 minutes in. Track position is going to be key. Thankfully we got the pole and hopefully we can stay out in front and control things.”

CORVETTE RACING AT LONG BEACH: By the Numbers

• 1: As in one team, one manufacturer and one model of car for 14 years at Long Beach: Corvette Racing, Chevrolet and the Chevrolet Corvette.

• 3: Generations of Corvette Racing entries at Long Beach since 2007 –Corvette C6.R (2007-13) and Corvette C7.R (2014-2019) and Corvette C8.R (2021). All three generations have won at least once at Long Beach.

• 4: Number of Long Beach race victories for Corvette Racing’s duo of Antonio Garcia and Jordan Taylor.

• 8: Number of drivers who have competed at Long Beach for Corvette Racing – Olivier Beretta, Antonio Garcia, Oliver Gavin, Jan Magnussen, Tommy Milner, Johnny O’Connell, Nick Tandy and Jordan Taylor. Each driver has won at least once at Long Beach.

• 8: Number of Long Beach victories in 13 appearances for Corvette Racing – more than any other IMSA entrant at the circuit.

• 10: Number of Long Beach sports car victories for Chevrolet. Throw in 11 IndyCar wins, and Chevrolet has claimed 21 victories in the event’s two premier races.

• 14: Manufacturer Championships for Chevrolet and Corvette Racing since 2001.

• 19: Number of street circuit victories for Corvette Racing – more than any other IMSA entrant at the circuit.

• 25: Tracks at which Corvette Racing has won races – Baltimore, Charlotte Motor Speedway, COTA, Canadian Tire Motorsport Park/Mosport, Daytona, Detroit, Houston, Laguna Seca, Le Mans, Lime Rock, Long Beach, Miami, Mid-Ohio, Portland, Road America, Road Atlanta, Sebring, Sonoma, St. Petersburg, Texas, Trois Rivieres, Utah, VIR, Washington DC and Watkins Glen.

• 30: Number of wins in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship for Corvette Racing since the start of 2014.

• 121: Victories worldwide for Corvette Racing – 113 in North America and eight at Le Mans.

• 253: Event starts by Corvette Racing since 1999.

• 3,945.82: Number of racing miles completed by Corvette Racing in its 12 previous trips to Long Beach. That represents 2,005 laps around the 1.968-mile street circuit.

• 339,411.24: Total number of racing miles completed by Corvette Racing since its inception. To put that in perspective, Corvette Racing is more than halfway to the distance traveled by Apollo 13 – the longest manned spaceflight in history: 622,268 miles. That means Corvette Racing has raced to the moon… and then some!

Corvette Racing at Long Beach (wins in bold)

2007

No. 3 Corvette C6.R: Jan Magnussen/Johnny O’Connell – 2nd in GT1 (Magnussen fastest race lap)

No. 4 Corvette C6.R: Olivier Beretta/Oliver Gavin – 1st in GT1 (Gavin pole)

2008

No. 3 Corvette C6.R: Johnny O’Connell/Jan Magnussen – 1st in GT1 (Magnussen pole)

No. 4 Corvette C6.R: Olivier Beretta/Oliver Gavin – 1st in GT1 (Gavin fastest race lap)

2009

No. 3 Corvette C6.R: Jan Magnussen/Johnny O’Connell – 2nd in GT1

No. 4 Corvette C6.R: Olivier Beretta/Oliver Gavin – 1st in GT1 (Beretta pole, fastest race lap)

2010

No. 3 Corvette C6.R: Jan Magnussen/Johnny O’Connell – 2nd in GT2

No. 4 Corvette C6.R: Oliver Gavin/Jan Magnussen – 9th in GT2 (Gavin fastest race lap)

2011

No. 3 Corvette C6.R: Olivier Beretta/Tommy Milner – 5th in GT

No. 4 Corvette C6.R: Oliver Gavin/Jan Magnussen – 2nd in GT (Magnussen fastest race lap)

2012

No. 3 Corvette C6.R: Jan Magnussen/Antonio Garcia – 4th in GT

No. 4 Corvette C6.R: Oliver Gavin/Tommy Milner – 1st in GT (Gavin fastest race lap)

2013

No. 3 Corvette C6.R: Jan Magnussen/Antonio Garcia – 5th in GT

No. 4 Corvette C6.R: Oliver Gavin/Tommy Milner – 4th in GT (Gavin fastest race lap)

2014

No. 3 Corvette C7.R: Jan Magnussen/Antonio Garcia – 1st in GTLM (Magnussen pole)

No. 4 Corvette C7.R: Oliver Gavin/Tommy Milner – 3rd in GTLM (Milner fastest race lap)

2015

No. 3 Corvette C7.R: Jan Magnussen/Antonio Garcia – 3rd in GTLM

No. 4 Corvette C7.R: Oliver Gavin/Tommy Milner – 7th in GTLM

2016

No. 3 Corvette C7.R: Jan Magnussen/Antonio Garcia – 9th in GTLM

No. 4 Corvette C7.R: Oliver Gavin/Tommy Milner – 2nd in GTLM

2017

No. 3 Corvette C7.R: Jan Magnussen/Antonio Garcia – 5th in GTLM (Magnussen pole)

No. 4 Corvette C7.R: Oliver Gavin/Tommy Milner – 1st in GTLM

2018

No. 3 Corvette C7.R: Jan Magnussen/Antonio Garcia – 4th in GTLM

No. 4 Corvette C7.R: Oliver Gavin/Tommy Milner – 1st in GTLM

2019

No. 3 Corvette C7.R: Jan Magnussen/Antonio Garcia – 2nd in GTLM

No. 4 Corvette C7.R: Oliver Gavin/Tommy Milner – 3rd in GTLM

2021

No. 3 Corvette C8.R: Jan Magnussen/Antonio Garcia – 2nd in GTLM

No. 4 Corvette C8.R: Tommy Milner/Nick Tandy – 1st in GTLM

Team Chevy high-resolution racing photos are available for editorial use.

About Chevrolet

Founded in 1911 in Detroit, Chevrolet is now one of the world’s largest car brands, available in 80 countries with more than 3.2 million cars and trucks sold in 2020. Chevrolet models include electric and fuel-efficient vehicles that feature engaging performance, design that makes the heart beat, passive and active safety features and easy-to-use technology, all at a value. More information on Chevrolet models can be found at www.chevrolet.com.