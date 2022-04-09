The Simpsons and gambling is a match that works almost seamlessly. In many episodes of the famous cartoon family, gambling was present. But from the beginning, there have always been episodes around this theme. Some of these have even become classics, but for the most part, we’ll leave you to watch them yourself and decide.

Season 1, Episode 1 (Roasting On an Open Fire)

The first episode in the longest-running American sitcom also contains its most direct reference to gambling. In Roasting On an Open Fire, Homer takes a job as a department store Santa to make ends meet for Christmas. But after borrowing money from Mr. Burns to buy Marge a gift, he’s forced to visit the dog track on Christmas Eve to win back his money. Of course, it all goes wrong, and the Simpsons family ends up with a greyhound called Santa’s Little Helper instead of cash.

Season 5, Episode 10 (Springfield)

Homer’s twin brother Herbert Powell comes to town and takes Homer on a trip to Las Vegas, where they visit several casinos, including the Landmark Hotel and Casino. Homer thinks he can win at roulette by betting on 32 because it’s his lucky number but loses everything he brought with him when they get there. He then wins by betting on all numbers, ending with 2, which was his birthday date (2/2).

Season 10, Episode 10 (Viva Ned Flanders)

Ned Flanders wins a trip to Las Vegas, Nevada, and Homer tags along. They get caught up in the city’s excesses and become addicted to gambling mega moolah $1 deposit among other games.

Homer joins his best friend in gambling during the Super Bowl. After losing the game, Homer wins a lot of money by betting on the coin toss that opens the game. The episode parodies Viva Las Vegas’s film and features Elvis Presley impersonator Tom Jones as himself.

Season 12, Episode 3 (Insane Clown Poppy)

In this episode, the father, Homer Simpson, goes to Las Vegas and meets a young girl named Mary.

Once there, he discovers that Mary is the daughter of Krusty the Clown, who had become a millionaire by investing his money in casinos. He tells Mary about his gambling addiction, and she gives him $5,000 to buy a new car. Homer then tries to win back the money he lost at the casino but loses even more.

Season 15, Episode 3 (The President Wore Pearls)

Bart becomes a poker prodigy in The President Wore Pearls after taking an IQ-boosting medication. He participates in the World Series of Poker, and his family cheers him on from home.

The Simpsons are seen playing poker at a table while watching Bart play against some of the world’s greatest players on TV. Throughout the show, he eliminates opponents until there are just two left. Bart holds a royal flush, while the other player has four kings. But a phone call disrupts Bart’s concentration just before the fight. The opponent then displays a complete house of three kings and two queens (with one king being on top)

Conclusion

If you love gambling, The Simpsons might seem an excellent inspiration for you. The games of Caesars Palace, the Springfield Bowl, and many others are as incredible as in real life, giving you a perfect chance to have fun in your favorite series. In particular, any gambling fan is going to love this animated series.