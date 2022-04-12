Lexus joins as title sponsor of IMSA sports car weekend at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course

Lexus Grand Prix at Mid-Ohio opens 2022 racing schedule

LEXINGTON, Ohio (April 12, 2022) – The luxury performance automotive brand Lexus has joined as title sponsor for the season-opening event at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, featuring the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, May 13-15. The exciting weekend of world-class sports car racing, which the motorsports facility was built to showcase, will now be named the Lexus Grand Prix at Mid-Ohio.

Lexus has achieved dominating results on the 2.258-mile, 13-turn road course in Lexington, Ohio since IMSA returned to the North Central Ohio track in 2018. Competing in the GT Daytona (GTD) category of the IMSA WeatherTeach SportsCar Championship, Lexus has won three of its four previous races at Mid-Ohio along with a second-place finish in class last year.

“We’re thrilled to partner together with Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course as the title sponsor of the Lexus Grand Prix at Mid-Ohio,” said Jeff Bal, motorsports manager, Lexus Division. “The on-track performance of the Lexus RC F GT3 at Mid-Ohio and the tremendous support we receive from our local Lexus dealers, owners and race fans in the Ohio area make this a great fit for our brand. We look forward to continuing this momentum when we get to the track in May.”

In addition to being the title sponsor of the race weekend, Lexus will host guests at an exclusive hospitality area, have significant trackside signage presence, and showcase a new vehicle display for fans to preview in the Manufacturer Midway. It will also provide the official safety vehicle and pace car for the Lexus Grand Prix at Mid-Ohio.

“The Lexus Grand Prix at Mid-Ohio is a great way to get our 2022 season underway as the IMSA WeatherTech Sportscar Championship is one of the fan’s favorite events. Lexus has supported this event since its inception, and we truly appreciate them stepping into the title role,” said Craig Rust, president of Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course. “We look forward to working with the entire Lexus team to continue to grow this fantastic weekend for years to come.”

The IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship race, featuring Daytona Prototype International (DPi), Le Mans Prototype 2 (LMP2), Le Mans Prototype 3 (LMP3), and GTD classes, headlines the Lexus Grand Prix at Mid-Ohio weekend. The other features of the all sports car, action-packed schedule include the IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge, IMSA Prototype Challenge, and doubleheader races for the Idemitsu Mazda MX-5 Cup.

Tickets are on sale now for the Lexus Grand Prix at Mid-Ohio. A Weekend General Admission ticket is $75, and for just $10 more, a Weekend Grandstand seat is $85 which includes the gate admission. Tickets purchased at the gate cost an additional $10. Paddock access is free to get up close to the transporters, cars and drivers. Children 12 and under receive free general admission to any event at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course when accompanied by a ticketed adult. Mid-Ohio Season Race Passes are also on sale through the first event providing the best access and most value to attend all five major spectator events plus more weekends not open to the general public.

Visit midohio.com or call 419-884-4000, 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. EDT, Monday to Friday to purchase tickets or for more information. Follow the Lexus Grand Prix at Mid-Ohio on social media with #IMSAatMO.

About Lexus:

Lexus’ passion for brave design, imaginative technology, and exhilarating performance enables the luxury lifestyle brand to create amazing experiences for its guests. Lexus began its journey in 1989 with two luxury sedans and a commitment to pursue perfection. Since then, Lexus has developed its lineup to meet the needs of global luxury customers in more than 90 countries. In the United States, Lexus vehicles are sold through 243 dealers offering a full lineup of luxury vehicles. With six models incorporating Lexus Hybrid Drive, Lexus is the luxury hybrid leader. Lexus also offers eight F SPORT models, one F performance model, and one F model. Lexus is committed to being a visionary brand that anticipates the future for luxury customers.

The Lexus RC F GT3 is in its sixth season competing in the GTD class of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship. During that time, Lexus has won nine races, earned 21 podium finishes and 13 pole positions with the RC F GT3.

About Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course:

A comprehensive motorsports facility in Lexington, Ohio, Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course sits on 380 acres and features a permanent road-racing circuit with two primary race track configurations: 2.4-mile, 15-turn or 2.258-mile, 13-turn layout. Located 60 miles north of Columbus and 75 miles south of Cleveland near Mansfield, the natural terrain road course is commonly referred to as the “Most Competitive in the U.S.” and annually hosts a diversity of locally, regionally and nationally sanctioned race events for amateur, club and professional drivers and riders. It is also home to The Mid-Ohio School, featuring over 20 driving and riding courses, for teenagers to professional racers using Honda vehicles. Opened in 1962, Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course has been owned and operated by Green Savoree Mid-Ohio, LLC since 2011, just the raceway’s third private ownership group in its history.

For more information, visit midohio.com, ‘like’ its Facebook page @MidOhioSportsCarCourse or follow updates on Twitter @Mid_Ohio and Instagram @officialmidohio.