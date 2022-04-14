TAG Heuer Extends Partnership with INDYCAR, IMS

INDIANAPOLIS (Thursday, April 14, 2022) – TAG Heuer – a pioneer in motorsports sponsorship for more than 50 years – has renewed its multiyear partnerships with INDYCAR and Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

The timepiece manufacturer will continue as the Official Watch, Timepiece, Chronograph and Smartwatch of the NTT INDYCAR SERIES and the Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge. TAG Heuer also will remain as a presenting sponsor of the Hulman Terrace Club hospitality suites at IMS.

TAG Heuer started its partnership with INDYCAR in 2014 and with the Indianapolis 500 and IMS in 2004.

“It’s a pleasure to continue this longstanding, mutually beneficial partnership with TAG Heuer, a brand so deeply rooted in motorsports and the tradition and values of INDYCAR and the Indy 500,” said Mark Miles, president and CEO of Penske Entertainment Corp., which owns INDYCAR and IMS. “TAG Heuer remains the ultimate reference in luxury chronograph watches, so it’s an ideal match for the high performance on display at every INDYCAR event, including the Indy 500.”

As part of the activation of its partnership, TAG Heuer will provide a special edition watch to the winning driver and chief mechanic of the Indianapolis 500 and the NTT INDYCAR SERIES champion driver. The Swiss watchmaker and luxury goods company also will produce a special edition Indy 500 watch, expected to launch to consumers this May. Details will be provided soon.

TAG Heuer branding also will continue to be visible around IMS, including high-visibility locations on the iconic IMS Pagoda and IMS Scoring Pylon year-round and on the retaining wall near the iconic Yard of Bricks start-finish line during the Month of May.

“With almost twenty years of history, it is a great pleasure for TAG Heuer to continue this remarkable partnership with INDYCAR,” said Benjamin Beaufils, president of the Americas at TAG Heuer. “INDYCAR and Indy 500 are mythical names in motor racing, and there is no better proving ground to demonstrate TAG Heuer’s passion and strong heritage in motorsport, and motto of ‘Don’t Crack Under Pressure’ than the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.”

About TAG Heuer

TAG Heuer, founded in 1860 by Edouard Heuer in the Jura Mountains of Switzerland, is a luxury watch brand that is part of LVMH Moët Hennessey Louis Vuitton SE (“LVMH”), the world’s leading luxury group. Based in La Chaux-de-Fonds, Switzerland, and with four production sites, TAG Heuer has 1,470 employees and is active in 139 countries. TAG Heuer products are available online on www.tagheuer.com for select countries and in 160 boutiques and 3,000 points of sale worldwide. The company is headed up by Frédéric Arnault, CEO of TAG Heuer. For 160 years, TAG Heuer has demonstrated pure avant-garde watchmaking spirit and a commitment to innovation with revolutionary technologies that have included the oscillating pinion for mechanical stopwatches in 1887, the Mikrograph in 1916, the first automatic-winding chronograph movement – Calibre 11 – in 1969 and the first luxury smartwatch in 2015. Today, the brand’s core collection consists of three iconic families designed by Jack Heuer – TAG Heuer Carrera, Monaco and Autavia – and is rounded out with the contemporary Link, Aquaracer, Formula 1 and Connected lines. Capturing TAG Heuer’s motto, “Don’t Crack Under Pressure,” are prominent partnerships and brand ambassadors that express the brand’s passion for action and high performance.

About INDYCAR

INDYCAR is the Indianapolis-based governing body for North America’s premier open-wheel auto racing series, the NTT INDYCAR SERIES, and its development series, Indy Lights Presented by Cooper Tires. The series features an international field of the world’s most versatile drivers – including six-time series champion Scott Dixon, two-time series champion Josef Newgarden, 2021 series champion Alex Palou and four-time Indianapolis 500 winner Helio Castroneves – who compete on superspeedways, short ovals, street circuits and permanent road courses. The 2022 season will consist of 17 races in the United States and Canada and is highlighted by the historic Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge. The NTT INDYCAR SERIES, the Indianapolis Motor Speedway and IMS Productions are owned by Penske Corporation, a global transportation, automotive and motorsports leader. For more information on INDYCAR and the NTT INDYCAR SERIES, please visit www.indycar.com.

About Indianapolis Motor Speedway

The Indianapolis Motor Speedway, the world’s largest spectator sporting facility, has been the worldwide leader in motorsports entertainment since opening in 1909. IMS will host the 106th Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge – the world’s most prestigious auto race – on Sunday, May 29. That race is the climax of an exciting Month of May schedule for the NTT INDYCAR SERIES that also includes the GMR Grand Prix on Saturday, May 14 on the IMS road course. Three of the biggest racing series in North America each will race on the IMS road course during Brickyard Weekend on July 29-31, featuring the Verizon 200 at the Brickyard for the NASCAR Cup Series, Brickyard Grand Prix for the NTT INDYCAR SERIES and Pennzoil 150 at the Brickyard for the NASCAR Xfinity Series. Other events in 2022 at IMS will feature the NOS Energy Drink USAC National Midget Series, the Sportscar Vintage Racing Association and the Fanatec GT World Challenge America. IMS, the NTT INDYCAR SERIES and IMS Productions are owned by Penske Corporation, a global transportation, automotive and motorsports leader. To purchase tickets or for more information, please visit www.ims.com.