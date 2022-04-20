Debunking Myths About Sports Concussions

While a concussion is a frequent sports injury, there is conflicting information on the causes, risk factors, and healing process. The increased attention these serious injuries are getting in the media has parents and coaches asking what more they need to know about concussions. A practical place to start is debunking some common myths about a sports concussion.

You Must Be Hit in the Head to Have a Concussion

A concussion occurs due to the force that presses the brain against the hard skull. That can happen with a direct hit to the head, but that force can come from other places, too. A blow to the face, for example.

It can also result from shaking as force hits another part of the body or from whiplash-like injuries. For instance, the brain can move about and bang into the skull’s interior when the upper body takes a forceful hit or movement. An example of this is a vehicle accident or when being violently shaken.

A Helmet Will Protect Against a Concussion

Helmets are protective equipment that can prevent skull fractures or more catastrophic injuries, such as a bleed in the brain. They cannot, however, ensure there will not be a concussion.

If you imagine that the brain sits floating in liquid inside a jar, you get a better idea of how concussions happen. When someone slams a jar of pickles down on a table, everything inside bounces off the side. That is what happens to the brain when there is a jolt or hard hit. The helmet will not stop that force from slamming the brain against the inside of the skull.

You Must Be Unconscious to Have a Concussion

Some people lose consciousness after sustaining a concussion. Most concussions, however, do not result in loss of consciousness. For example, a 2015 study found that only nine percent of people who experience a concussion lose consciousness.

That same study found that:

87% of people have a headache.

77% have balance problems and dizziness

62% have brain fog

30% have some level of amnesia, usually regarding the trauma

As these numbers indicate, there are more common symptoms than unconsciousness.

Leaving Due to a Sports Concussion Lets the Team Down

The choice to leave a game is difficult for most athletes, whether they experience a sports concussion or some other injury. However, keep in mind that players who choose to continue with a potential concussion put themselves at risk for much more severe health problems. Therefore, being off the team permanently is a more significant concern.

Symptoms of a Concussion Start Right Away

Concussion symptoms might emerge soon after an accident, but they can appear the next day or even two or more days later. In fact, younger athletes are more prone to experience delayed onset of signs and symptoms.

It Is Okay to Return to the Game After the Symptoms Stop

Nothing could be further from the truth. Any athlete at risk of concussion should remain out of the game to prevent further injury. They should not return to training until a healthcare provider rules out concussions.

When someone experiences a concussion, diagnosed or not, the recommendation is to wait at least three weeks before returning to play. After that, follow the rules provided by the sports organization and the healthcare team’s recommendations.