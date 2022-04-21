Formula 1® Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix Announces Opening Party

Formula 1® Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix Opening Party with Musical Performances presented by Heineken® to feature live music, special guests and a host of Formula 1® drivers on Wednesday May 4th at 7pm ET

A dynamic music show presented by Heineken® will see superstar DJ/Producer Kygo headline as the music act with special guests, who will play to a live crowd to celebrate the first-ever F1® race at the Miami International Autodrome

Spectacular opening show will take place on the eye-catching podium built on the south side of Hard Rock Stadium

General Admission Tickets to the event will be priced from $100 and are on sale now here

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla., South Florida Motorsports (SFM), promoter of the Formula 1® Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix has today announced details of a star-studded opening night of entertainment, special guests and live music presented by Heineken®, that will take place in the build-up to the first-ever Formula 1® race in Miami Gardens.

The Opening Party with Musical Performances presented by Heineken® will be an unforgettable evening of live music and driver introductions with a crowd full of fans expected to enjoy the event, that will also be broadcast live on F1’s social media channels. Accompanying the F1® drivers and Team Principals on stage for the show, will be drivers from the all-female support category W Series, as well a star-studded presenting line-up.

Taking place on the huge bespoke podium, where the top three drivers will receive their trophies on race day, the opening show will give fans an exclusive look into what a Miami style F1® race weekend will look like. With accompanying music by Kygo & special guests, the event is set to be a thrilling curtain-raiser to the inaugural race which takes place at the newly-built Miami International Autodrome.

Richard Cregan, CEO of the Formula 1® Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix said: “We can’t wait to introduce Formula 1 to Miami, and this event is the perfect way to start the race week. We’ve been working tirelessly to deliver an event that people will enjoy, and also on ways to give as many fans as possible a taste of our event. We’re thrilled that the F1 drivers, Team Principals and Kygo & special guests presented by Heineken®, will help us to do that on May 4th and officially launch our race weekend in Miami style.”

Since 2016 Heineken® has been an integral global partner of Formula 1® providing spectacular live concerts and world class entertainment in unique settings across the globe. In addition to their Event Title Partnerships and socially-responsible campaigns, Heineken® has given F1® fans an opportunity to come together to enjoy live music from amazing artists and DJs at some of the most iconic race tracks in the world. The Opening Party will be the perfect way for Heineken® to get the Miami weekend started.

The Opening Party with Musical Performances presented by Heineken® will bring together impressive music performances with internationally-renowned artist, producer and DJ, Kygo introducing a host of special guests, friends and A-list celebrities, and the whole night will take place on the stunning Formula 1® podium which overlooks both the race track and the Miami Campus fountains.

Kygo said: “I’m super excited to be working with Heineken® to perform at the Opening Party to celebrate the first ever F1 race here in Miami. Miami is such a cultural capital, and I can’t wait to see the meeting of the buzz of such a vibrant city, with the glamour of Formula 1, and I look forward to opening the weekend with a big celebration!”

The Opening Party with Musical Performances presented by Heineken® will offer a great additional opportunity for fans to experience the Formula 1® Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix experience. General admission tickets are on sale now and will be priced from $100. To buy tickets to attend this star-studded show, click here.

Follow us at:

Facebook – F1 Miami Grand Prix

Twitter – @F1Miami

Instagram – @F1MIA

LinkedIn – F1 Miami Grand Prix

About the Formula 1® Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix

Scheduled to make its debut on 6-8 May, 2022, the Formula 1® Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix is the sport’s newest race on the Formula 1® calendar. Located in Miami Gardens, Florida, the world’s top drivers are set to compete on a brand-new circuit located within the complex of the Hard Rock Stadium, the home of the legendary Miami Dolphins NFL team. The 5.41km Miami International Autodrome features 19 corners, three straights and has an estimated top speed of 320km/h.

The race will also provide an additional tourist boost and economic impact to local businesses in the greater Miami region. Formula 1® and South Florida Motorsports are working closely with the local community to provide an allotment of discounted tickets for the residents of Miami Gardens, ensuring they have the opportunity to experience the thrill of the sport. Additionally, South Florida Motorsports have launched a programme to support both local businesses and the community to ensure they get the full benefits of the race being held in Miami Gardens. This includes a STEM education programme through F1 in Schools, as well as the opportunity for local restaurants to be part of the race weekend.About AutoNation.

About HEINEKEN®

HEINEKEN® is the world’s most international brewer. It is the leading developer and marketer of premium beer and cider brands. Led by the Heineken® brand, the Group has a portfolio of more than 300 international, regional, local and specialty beers and ciders. HEINEKEN® is committed to innovation, long-term brand investment, disciplined sales execution and focused cost management. Through “Brewing a Better World”, sustainability is embedded in the business. HEINEKEN® has a well-balanced geographic footprint with leadership positions in both developed and developing markets. It employs over 85,000 employees and operates breweries, malteries, cider plants and other production facilities in more than 70 countries. Heineken N.V. and Heineken Holding N.V. shares trade on the Euronext in Amsterdam. Prices for the ordinary shares may be accessed on Bloomberg under the symbols HEIA NA and HEIO NA and on Reuters under HEIN.AS and HEIO.AS. HEINEKEN® has two sponsored level 1 American Depositary Receipt (ADR) programmes: Heineken N.V. (OTCQX: HEINY) and Heineken Holding N.V. (OTCQX: HKHHY). Most recent information is available on HEINEKEN®’s website: www.theHEINEKENcompany.com and follow us on Twitter via @HEINEKENCorp.

About Formula 1®

The FIA Formula 1® World ChampionshipTM was inaugurated in 1950, unifying the sport of Grand Prix motor racing as the world’s most prestigious motorsport competition. Through more than 70 years it has grown to become the world’s most popular annual sporting series. In 2016 it was watched by 400 million unique television viewers from over 200 territories. The 2021 season will run from March to December and spans 23 races in 21 countries. Formula 1® is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation (NASDAQ: LSXMA, LSXMB, LSXMK, BATRA, BATRK, FWONA, FWONK) attributed to the Formula One Group tracking stock. For more information on Formula 1® visit: formula1.com