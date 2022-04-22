Prestige Performance with Wayne Taylor Racing Lamborghini Super Trofeo Stable Chomping at the Bit to Start the 2022 Season Next Weekend

Brownsburg, Ind. (April 22, 2022) — The Prestige Performance with Wayne Taylor Racing stable is eager to begin the 2022 Lamborghini Super Trofeo season with a strong core of returning drivers and a few new and exciting faces. Four out of the team’s five cars, spanning three classes, will be competing at the season opening doubleheader at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca. Driver of the No. 53 Prestige Performance with Wayne Taylor Racing LST EVO2, Jordan Missig, and driver of the No. 10 No. 10 DEX Imaging with Wayne Taylor Racing, Graham Doyle will miss the first event of the season due to conflicts but will join the team’s stable at the second event of the year at Ozark International Raceway next month.

Kyle Marcelli and Daniel Formal captured one of their three wins of the 2021 season at Laguna Seca last year and aim to begin their 2022 title challenge on the right foot in the new-look No. 1 Prestige Performance with Wayne Taylor Racing LST EVO2.

Veteran sports car driver and LST newcomer Tom Long will partner Ashton Harrison in the No. 25 Harrison Contracting Company with Wayne Taylor Racing LST EVO2. Harrison and Long have their eyes set on the PRO|AM title. The pair have a historically successful working relationship, with Long coaching Harrison through every step of her career for the past ten years.

Long and Harrison won’t be the only WTR drivers aiming for success in the PRO|AM category, with talented young driver Aidan Yoder entering the LST ranks alongside WTR returnee, Jordan Missig, in the No. 53 Prestige Performance with Wayne Taylor Racing LST EVO2. However, Missig, a driver competing in multiple series, has a schedule conflict for the opening round, affording Yoder the opportunity to make his debut as a solo driver in the AM class.

Randy Sellari, the 2020 Lamborghini Super Trofeo LB Cup champion, returns to WTR for his second consecutive year contesting the AM class in the No. 3 JG Wentworth with Wayne Taylor Racing LST EVO2.

Practice for the Lamborghini Super Trofeo North America drivers begins next Friday, April 29th, at 12:25 p.m. ET. Race 1 is set for Saturday at 4:50 p.m. ET with Race 2 scheduled for Sunday at 12:40 p.m. ET. All race coverage will be available on IMSA.TV.

Kyle Marcelli, No. 1 Prestige Performance with Wayne Taylor Racing LST (PRO)

“I’m really excited to be back for year two in the No. 1 Prestige Performance with Wayne Taylor Racing car with Danny Formal. In motorsport, consistency is everything—continuity amongst the group. Not often are you fortunate enough to work with the best, let alone do it year-after-year. I’m happy to be back, and I have all the confidence in the world in the team and our equipment. It’s a brand-new chassis for the No. 1, and there have been some aerodynamic upgrades and other upgrades to the new Super Trofeo EVO2 cars—new brakes, bigger rotors and master cylinder. It’s a lot of new with what should be the same car. I’m really excited for the challenge and the opportunity. We won at Laguna Seca last year, so we’ve got a pretty good baseline setup that we’ll start the weekend with and hopefully won’t wander too far from it. It’s important to start the year off on a high. It always makes life a lot easier when you can come out of the gate with a win and control the championship from the leading position. That’s our mindset. That’s our goal. Last year we had three wins and six podiums. This year we have a championship mindset. That’s our goal and expectation.”

Daniel Formal, No. 1 Prestige Performance with Wayne Taylor Racing LST (PRO)

“I’m super excited to be back in the No. 1 Prestige Performance with Wayne Taylor Racing car. We’re aiming for the PRO championship this year. I got a year under my belt with the team and with Kyle as a teammate last year, and I think we did great at the end of the year. I can’t wait for Laguna Seca. We had one of our best showings there last year. The track is very fun, very technical, and very hard on tires. Kyle and I tried to save our tires as much as we could last year and that’s our number one strategy—to be nice on the tires and try and qualify as high as we can, because passing there is difficult. I’m eager for the 2022 season to start. Laguna Seca is first, one of my favorite races of the year, and I couldn’t be more excited.”

Ashton Harrison, No. 25 Harrison Contracting with Wayne Taylor Racing LST (PRO|AM)

“This marks my fourth season with Wayne Taylor Racing and I’m really excited to get 2022 underway with my teammate Tom Long. I’ve been in the PRO|AM class in the past, and I’m looking forward to rejoining that class. We’ve had some seat time, albeit not in a Lamborghini, where we’ve been able to practice many things leading up to this event. Opening at Laguna Seca is always a good start to the season. It’s a beautiful racetrack, a challenging surface at times, and the weather is always really nice. I’m excited to get back in the groove with the Lamborghini again and finish off the year strong. Our goal is to win a championship and we’ve had really close calls over the past couple of years. We’re putting everything together for this season and working with Wayne Taylor Racing on the driver development side, I feel like I’ve grown a lot. I’m looking forward to putting all of that to use, especially on the heels of the Twelve Hours of Sebring and our first weekend in SRO. The rest of April should be good and I’m eager to start the season.”

Tom Long, No. 25 Harrison Contracting with Wayne Taylor Racing LST (PRO|AM)

“Laguna Seca is one of my favorite tracks, as not only does it have some of the most iconic corners and landscape in motorsports, but it’s extremely challenging due to the low grip levels the sandy surface produces. Historically, I’ve been fortunate to have had a tremendous amount of success over the years at Laguna Seca, lots of fond winning memories in a variety of cars in IMSA competition, and I hope this coming weekend is no different.

I’m thrilled to be sharing the car with Ashton and driving for Wayne Taylor Racing, and feel our chances are very strong for a competitive effort with all the success both the team and Ashton have with this Lamborghini Super Trofeo platform. Personally, it’s quite new to me, but between great teammates and a good track record at Laguna, I’m confident we’ll have a bid for success.”

Jordan Missig, No. 53 Wayne Taylor Racing (PRO|AM) [Not competing this weekend due to schedule conflict.]

“Having Aidan come on board as a new teammate with me for the Lamborghini Super Trofeo series is very exciting. I get to work with someone new alongside me as a co-driver and I’m definitely looking forward to seeing how that aspect plays out—how working with another driver in relation to the same car works out for me. I have a year under my belt working by myself. It was different because I was playing my own game. Now we have to work together and strive for the same goals. Going into this season, we’re looking to be very competitive, especially towards the front, whether it’s in PRO|AM, or even in PRO. I’m really looking forward to the competition that we’re going to be up against. My first event will not be at Laguna Seca, it will be at the Ozarks, which I’m very excited for. It’s an interesting track and we’ve already been discussing our expectations. Luckily, we may get to do some testing there, but Ozarks is a tricky track. The walls are going to be close and there’s not a lot of run off. I’m interested to see how the car handles with all the elevation changes, blind corners, and with how much horsepower the Lamborghini offers.”

Aidan Yoder, No. 53 Prestige Performance with Wayne Taylor Racing (AM) [This weekend only, PRO|AM for rest of season.]

“I’m more than excited to get going this season. My last race of last season was in the first week of December so the offseason has been long enough. I can’t wait to get back in the car. This is a huge step up for me, the biggest I’ve taken in my career. With all the new things going on with a big team, a big car and a new teammate, I’m focused on learning as much as I can this season. I’m taking in as much info as possible and that’s why I’m excited to partner with Jordan Missig. It’s really helpful for me to have a co-driver to bounce info and data off of throughout the season while I’m honing my craft with this new car. I’ve only been to Laguna Seca once, and it’ll be a big weekend there with IMSA and a bunch of different series so the track is going to have lots of rubber. It’s going to be a great race with a full grid so I’m more than excited and ready to go.”