GMS Racing ARCA Talladega Preview

Daniel Dye, No. 43 Heise LED Lighting, One Daytona GMS Racing Chevrolet

Talladega Stats

﻿- Daniel Dye has no prior starts at Talladega Superspeedway

2022 ARCA Menards Series Stats

Starts: 2

Top 5’s: 2

Top 10’s: 2

Poles: 0

Avg Finish: 2.5

Notes:

Daniel Dye will make his first career start at the 2.66-mile Talladega Superspeedway on Saturday, driving the GMS Racing No. 43 Heise LED Lighting, One Daytona, FOX Factory Chevrolet SS.

Dye will drive the same Chevrolet chassis that he piloted to a third place finish in the season opening race at Daytona International Speedway in February.

Daniel has 16 career ARCA Menards Series starts, earning one victory (Berlin Raceway, 2021), along with numerous top-five and top-ten finishes.

Crew Chief Chad Bryant will call the shots from the pit box for Dye, and Derek Kneeland will spot the No. 43.

Dye attends Father Lopez Catholic High School in Daytona Beach, Florida, and will graduate as a Senior this spring.

The 76-lap, 202-mile ARCA Menards Series General Tire 200 event will air live nationally on FS1 beginning at 1:00 p.m. eastern, and also stream on the FOX Sports App. Fans can hear coverage on MRN Radio and SiriusXM Satelite Radio.

Behind the scenes updates and content will be posted to Daniel’s Twitter account on race day, @danieldye43.

Quote:

“Talladega is one of those places that everybody knows, whether you’re a race fan or not. Having the opportunity to go compete there for GMS Racing and represent Heise LED, One Daytona and all our partners is really cool. I have no doubt our Chevrolet will be fast and hopefully we can be up front and battle for a victory Saturday afternoon.”

