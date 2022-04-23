Toyota Racing – NXS Talladega Post-Race Report – 04.23.22

TOYOTA DRIVES BATTLE THROUGH ACCIDENTS IN TALLADEGA

All four Toyota GR Supras battle adversity in Talladega

TALLADEGA, Ala. (April 23, 2022) – Drew Dollar (13th) led Toyota in the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Talladega Superspeedway on Saturday evening.

Toyota Racing Post-Race Recap

NASCAR Xfinity Series

Talladega Superspeedway

Race 9 of 33 – 300.58 miles, 113 laps

TOYOTA FINISHING POSITIONS

1st, Noah Gragson*

2nd, Jeffrey Earnhardt*

3rd, AJ Allmendinger*

4th, Landon Cassill*

5th, Ryan Sieg*

13th, DREW DOLLAR

26th, BRANDON JONES

35th, TY GIBBS

38th, CHANDLER SMITH

*non-Toyota driver

TOYOTA QUOTES

TY GIBBS, No. 54 Monster Energy Toyota GR Supra, Joe Gibbs Racing

Finishing Position: 35th

Ty, what happened?

“I just got a big run by the 38 (Ryan Sieg) and I got kind of out of shape and came back down and caught the 11 (Daniel Hemric). Sorry for everyone involved. It was a sucky deal. We had a very fast Monster Energy Toyota GR Supra. I was proud of my guys. We struggled a little bit in Daytona and we came back here and were fast. We picked up a lot. It was a pretty good hit, but I’m okay. Hopefully we get a Supra in victory lane.”

CHANDLER SMITH, No. 26 Charge Me Toyota GR Supra, Sam Hunt Racing

Finishing Position: 38th

What did you see out there, Chandler?

“We had it avoided there for a minute and then the 8 (Josh Berry) started coming back across and just the way that I was angled I was going to either hit him with my left front or I had to get on my brakes and go to the right quick enough and once I did, I just got sideways and couldn’t save it. It sucks. I hate it for this Sam Hunt Racing Charge Me group. We were having a strong showing for sure. We showed good speed and everything in our Supra. It kind of is what it is. It’s Talladega.”

#

