Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport

NASCAR Xfinity Series Race Overview-

Talladega Superspeedway; April 23, 2022

Track: Talladega Superspeedway– Oval (2.66-Miles)

Race: Ag-Pro 300; 113 Laps –25/25/63; 300.58 Miles

Date/Broadcast: Saturday; April 23, 2022 4:00 PM ET

TV: FOX, and the FOX Sports App

Radio: Motor Racing Network (MRN) – Check Local Listings for affiliate, and SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90

Myatt Snider – No. 31 TaxSlayer

Chevrolet Camaro SS – Talladega Superspeedway

News and Notes:

Practice; For the Talladega Superspeedway Spring race the NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) will receive no practice time for Saturday’s Ag-Pro 300.

– Starting Position; With no practice scheduled teams would move directly into qualifying on Friday afternoon after technical inspection to determine the starting order for Saturday’s Ag-Pro 300. In 2022, superspeedway qualifying for the NXS would consist of a two rounds of single car single lap qualifying with the 10 fastest cars in Round 1 moving on to Round 2 to determine the starting order of the Top-10. Rolling off 23rd in Round 1, Snider would complete a lap of 53.628 at 178.563 ranking 31st overall in Round 1 failing to qualify for Round 2. After the completion of qualifying the Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport TaxSlayer Chevrolet No. 31 will start 31st on the inside of row 16 for Saturday’s Ag-Pro 300.

– Talladega Superspeedway Stats; Saturday’s NXS Ag-Pro 300 will mark Snider’s fifth NXS start at Talladega Superspeedway. In April of 2020, Snider would make his NXS debut at the 2.66-mile Alabama superspeedway earning himself a 27rd place finish after lagging towards the back of the field majority of the race and would fall victim to getting caught up in an accident caused by someone else getting inpatient at the front. The Fall race of 2020 would see Snider see much of the same happen as he would run mid-pack the entire race until a spinning car coming up track on the final lap would end his day resulting in 26th place finish. 2021, would see Snider move to a new team and put himself in contention in the Spring race running inside the Top-10 the entire race having a shot to win on the final lap running in fifth when the caution flag would come out. Reverting back to the previous timing loop Snider would be scored in the 9th position in the final run down. The Fall race of 2021 would see Snider running up front the entire race before getting caught up in the big one with 26 to go resulting in a disappointing 31st place finish after having a fast car all day. In four starts at Talladega Superspeedway Snider holds an average finish of 23.3. Snider has also made two starts in NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) in 2017 & 2018 earning himself a second and third place finish holding an average finish of 2.5.

Featured Partners

TaxSlayer; TaxSlayer is an easy-to-use online tax filing platform with unlimited support at a fraction of the cost of the competition. Trusted for over 50 years, the Augusta-based tech company successfully completed more than 10 million federal and state e-filed tax returns in 2021 and processed $15 billion in refunds. With over 15,000 reviews on consumer review site Trustpilot, 85% of customers rate TaxSlayer Great or Excellent. On top of ensuring 100% accuracy, TaxSlayer has a maximum refund guarantee and is committed to providing the right tools at the right price. For more information, visit www.TaxSlayer.com.

– Chassis; Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport will debut superspeedway Chassis No. 110 this weekend at Talladega Superspeedway in the Ag-Pro 300 after Chassis No. 101 was destroyed in the season opening Beef. It’s What’s for Dinner 300 at Daytona International Speedway (DIS).

About Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport

Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport is a NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) and NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) team, owned by owner/driver Jordan Anderson and Bommarito Automotive Group President, John Bommarito. Established in 2018, JAR has competed full-time in the last four NCWTS seasons claiming back-to-back runner-up finishes in the 2020 & 2021 season opening NextEra 250 at Daytona International Speedway. In its debut season the No. 31 NXS Chevrolet Camaro SS drove to 5 Top-Five finishes and 6 Top-Ten finishes in the team’s debut season. In 2022 JAR fields a full-time entry in the NXS Series; the No. 31 Chevrolet Camaro SS for driver Myatt Snider. JAR also fields the No. 3 Chevrolet Silverado for select drivers in the NCWTS.