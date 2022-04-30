Buescher Earns First Career Pole at Dover

First Pole for RFK Racing Since 2017

DOVER, Del. (April 30, 2022) – Chris Buescher shocked the field with the fastest lap in qualifying at Dover Motor Speedway Saturday morning, putting his Fastenal Ford Mustang on the pole for Sunday’s race from the Monster Mile.

“Really proud of everybody on this Fastenal team, they did a nice job getting the car dialed in throughout practice,” Buescher said. “We laid down some really good laps in qualifying obviously and are feeling really confident about the race. It’s a tough track but a fun one, and really neat to get my first NASCAR pole here at Dover.”

It marks Buescher’s first career pole in any NASCAR National Series. It is also RFK’s first pole in five seasons (2017 – Stenhouse – Talladega), and the first not on a Superspeedway since 2013 when Stenhouse earned the pole at Atlanta.

Buescher’s fast lap gives Jack Roush his eighth Cup pole at Dover all-time and first at the 1-mile track since 2008. Crew chief Scott Graves earns his third career pole in the NCS and first since 2018.

Teammate Brad Keselowski will start from the 20th position in the Kohler Generators Ford. Sunday’s race is set for 3 p.m. ET on FS1, MRN and SiriusXM Channel 90.

About Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing

