Learning curve continues, Conway takes 10th for Irish Mike’s Racing at Laguna

MONTEREY, CA (1 May 2022) – Craig Conway came through with a 10th-place finish in Sunday’s second race at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, highlighting a challenging weekend of IMSA Porsche Carrera Cup North America presented by Visit Cayman Islands competition.

It was the best finish of the season for Conway, driving the No. 97 Diamond Suzuki Porsche 992. The Floridian finished 11th in the Pro-Am category in the Saturday race. His best result had been 15th in the season-opener at Sebring, while Conway missed Round 2 on the streets of Long Beach due to travel cancellations.

“We’re still working on learning this car, and we’re getting better,” Conway said. “It’s going to be a learning curve. We didn’t have any problems this weekend. I was trying to use every session, every race, to improve what we’re doing. We’re getting closer on a lot of things, but there’s a bit of a hole we’ve got to climb to get where we want to run.”

Irish Mike’s took delivery of the all-new Porsche machines shortly before the start of the 2022 season, and has taken every opportunity to grow the notebooks on for the new platform to continue to gain speed in the highly competitive category.

“It’s going to take a few races to get sorted out,” added the Edgewater, Florida driver. “I’m just trying to keep it on the road and finish it off, and learn as we go.”

Involved in an accident during Friday’s opening practice, teammate Conor Flynn was forced to park the No. 95 FlynnCo Cars / Chillout Systems Porsche 992 for the remainder of the weekend.

Next up on the Porsche Carrera Cup North America season will be historic Watkins Glen International, with 40-minute races on June 25-26.