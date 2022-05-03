JACKSON GEARS UP FOR 2022 NASCAR SEASON

(May 2, 2022) Larry Jackson and his O’Neil Electric racing team have been hard at work preparing for the 2022 NASCAR Pinty’s Series. The team, led by crew chief Howie Scannell Jr. will compete in each of the 13 races this season as Canada’s national series returns to a coast-to-coast schedule.

“We have been busy at the shop preparing our two oval track cars and our two road course cars for a busy upcoming five-month tour” says team owner and driver Larry Jackson. ‘We are so pleased to welcome O’Neil Electric Supply is back with us as our primary sponsor in 2022. The O’Neil team is like a big family, and we are proud to be representing them in NASCAR.”

The team at O’Neil Electric Supply is extremely proud of their history and reputation for building close business relationships and personal friendships with their customers & suppliers. Once again Larry will be showcasing the #84 car again and meeting O’Neil customers and team members at numerous company events in 2022.

“O’Neil Electric Supply is proud to be partnering again with Larry Jackson and his NASCAR racing team in Canada for the 2022 season. The company’s customers, supplier partners and employees look forward to cheering Larry on in the #84 O’Neil Electric Supply car” said Mike O’Neil, CEO of O’Neil Electric Supply.

Larry Jackson Racing would also like to welcome a several new associate sponsors for 2022. eBay motors will have branding on the #84 at select events this year. Dooley’s Trucking, from Gander Newfoundland will be the primary sponsor on the #84 Dodge as the series heads to Eastbound International Speedway to visit the province for the first time in June this year. Big Chief Meat Snacks has come onboard as the snack provider to the team and Castrol oil returns as lubricant partners in 2022.

With new cars and new partners comes a new and exciting look for the racecar and Chuck Barton from BSquared has been busy designing the refreshed layout for the #84 Dodge for 2022 which will be unveiled at Sunset Speedway on May 14th.

Additional associate sponsors include: BSquared, Bramkal, Milwaukee Tools, ABB and Speedy Auto Service

About O’Neil Electric Supply

Serving the electrical and construction industry since 1965, O’Neil Electric Supply is a proud Canadian owned, independent wholesale supplier of premium electrical products in the GTA and across Ontario. O’Neil Electric is also open to the public and supplies all premium brands from major manufacturers, in a complete range of electrical products in lighting, controls, power distribution equipment, conduit, wire, boxes, devices, heating & ventilation, tools and safety equipment and is well known as one of the largest stocking distributors in the GTA.

Learn more about O’Neil Electric Supply http://www.oneilelectric.com/about-us-2-about-us

Race fans can get the latest information about Larry Jackson and the #84 O’Neil Electric team on these social channels

Twitter: @larryjacksonvrm

Instagram: @larryjackson84