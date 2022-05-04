Dean Thompson – Dead on Tools 200 Race Advance

Race Advance – Dead On Tools 200 (147 Laps/200.8 Miles) | Darlington Raceway

Friday, May 6 | Darlington, S.C. | 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: FS1 | Radio: Motor Racing Network (MRN), Sirius XM Ch. 90

Team: No. 40 Worldwide Express/GlobalTranz/Unishippers Chevrolet Silverado

Driver: Dean Thompson (Anaheim, Calif.) | Crew Chief: Joe Lax

Follow the Team: @NieceMotorsport; @deanthompsonr

Thompson on making his debut at Darlington Raceway: “The No. 40 Worldwide Express team is excited to get to Darlington this week – especially coming off a solid run at Bristol. I’m looking forward to making my first laps at such an iconic track and bringing a new-look No. 40 Chevrolet for throwback weekend makes it even more special. A big thank you to Worldwide Express for the continued support in allowing me to run this Dean Thompson throwback scheme and hopefully we make the Thompson family proud on Friday night.”

Thompson at Darlington Raceway: Thompson makes his first-career start at Darlington Raceway in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Friday night.

Thompson’s Throwback Truck for Darlington: Dean Thompson’s No. 40 Worldwide Express Chevrolet sports a new look Friday night at Darlington with a throwback paint scheme to famed sprint car driver Dean Thompson. The No. 40 features a red base truck with yellow, orange, and red stripes to mirror Thompson’s 1984 sprint car scheme.

Click Here to vote for Dean Thompson in the Darlington Throwback Weekend Best Paint Scheme Fan Vote

Last Time Out (Pinty’s Truck Race on Dirt – Start: 27th / Finish: 16th): Thompson had to battle through traffic after starting in the back half of the field Saturday night at Bristol Motor Speedway in what was his first-career dirt race and held steady to secure a 27th-place finish in Stage One. Following a four tire stop at the stage break, Thompson rallied to pick up a 24th-place finish in Stage Two.

With less than 30 laps to go, Thompson made his way into the top-20 and evaded a number of on-track incidents down the stretch to finish 16th, marking his second Sunoco Rookie of the Race honor of the season.

#

About Niece Motorsports:

Niece Motorsports is owned by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece. In 2022, Niece Motorsports enters its seventh season in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series. Niece also owns Niece Equipment, which has for over 40 years provided clients with reliable products at competitive prices. Niece Equipment’s reputation is built on service, integrity and dependability. The company provides water and fuel/lube trucks that are engineered with quality and durability in mind for the construction and mining industry. Follow the team on Facebook and Instagram @NieceMotorsports as well as Twitter @NieceMotorsport.

Media Inquiries: media@niecemotorsports.com www.niecemotorsports.com

About Worldwide Express

Worldwide Express, LLC, is a full-service, non-asset-based logistics provider offering access to industry-leading small package, truckload and less-than-truckload shipping solutions and managed transportation services. The family of brands, comprised of Worldwide Express, GlobalTranz and Unishippers, serve more than 120,000 customers spanning from small and mid-size businesses to larger enterprises, with unmatched carrier options and strategic guidance for their supply chains. With an annual systemwide revenue approaching $4 billion, the company is the second-largest privately held freight brokerage and largest non-retail UPS® Authorized Reseller in the country. Through a selective portfolio of 65+ LTL and tens of thousands of truckload carriers, and powered by proprietary technology, clients benefit from an award-winning, relationship-backed approach to solving their shipping needs. To learn more about the brands, please visit www.wwex.com, www.globaltranz.com and www.unishippers.com.