Petty GMS Event Preview: Kansas Speedway

Ty Dillon, No. 42 ChevyLiners.com Chevrolet Camaro ZL1

Dillon at Kansas Speedway: Dillon has raced in nine NASCAR Cup Series events at Kansas Speedway, posting three top-16 and six top-25 finishes. Running a limited schedule in 2021, the North Carolina native did not participate in any Cup Series event at the 1.5-mile tri-oval last season. Dillon has also competed in four NASCAR Xfinity Series races at the Kansas City intermediate, earning one pole, two top-five and three top-10 results and never finishing outside of twelfth-place. In two NASCAR Camping World Truck Series events, Dillon collected two top-10 finishes. Kansas Speedway is also the site of Dillon’s first ARCA Menards Series victory in 2010.

Run with the Best: ChevyLiners.com will serve as primary partner on Dillon’s Chevrolet Camaro for Sunday’s race at Kansas Speedway, marking the fifth event this season that the grey and mustard colors of Chevrolet Accessories have adorned the No. 42 machine. – About ChevyLiners.com: When it comes to floor protection for your Chevrolet, be sure to run with the best. For ultimate interior protection, Premium All-Weather Floor Liners by Chevrolet Accessories are the solution. Offering precision coverage around interior trim, driver pedals, seat tracks, and door sills, they’re constructed of quality materials that provide optimum carpet and interior trim protection, isolating debris and moisture while remaining removable for cleaning.

From the Drivers Seat: What does it take to get around Kansas Speedway? What are your feelings about the track?

“For me personally, in the early years of my Cup career, I really wished they would have turned Kansas into a parking lot. It honestly has been one of my biggest struggles as a track. What’s frustrating is that to me it’s not that hard of a track to get around and it’s very simple, but it takes minor, finite details to be strong there. My focus this week has been putting in a lot of time in the simulator on running right against the wall and getting myself comfortable in that line. I want to have that line down pat so I can use it to my advantage all day on Sunday. That’s my go to. Hopefully, we turn it around and I’ll have a different opinion about the racetrack when we leave. Going to Kansas with a new organization and a new car has given me new life and new blood for going out there and making the most of it.”

Erik Jones, No. 43 FOCUSfactor Chevrolet Camaro ZL1

Jones at Kansas Speedway: In the NASCAR Cup Series, Jones has 12 starts at the 1.5-mile Kansas Speedway with a career-best finish of third in 2019. A special place to Jones, Kansas Speedway is the site of his first-career Cup Series start where he filled in for an injured Kyle Busch on May 9, 2015. Jones started the race from the 12th position and ran in the top 10 most of the day, leading one lap. Unfortunately, a rookie mistake late in the race cost Jones a solid finish after he made contact with the outside wall and was credited with a 40th-place finish.

In addition to his Cup Series starts, Jones has two starts in the NASCAR Xfinity Series where he started both races from second and led a combined 197 laps before finishing 15th in both races. In the Truck Series, Jones has one start where he led the field to the green and for 151 of 167 laps before fuel milage dropped him to an 11th-place finish late in the race.

Focused on Winning: FOCUSfactor will serve as the primary partner on Jones’s Chevrolet Camaro for Sunday’s race at Kansas Speedway. As this season’s primary partner on the No. 43 Camaro, FOCUSfactor’s blue and green colors have been on display for 10 races in 2022. ﻿- About FOCUSfactor: FOCUSfactor is sold at America’s leading retailers such as Costco, Wal-Mart, Walgreens, CVS, The Vitamin Shoppe and Amazon.com. FOCUSfactor, America’s leading brain health supplement, is a nutritional supplement that includes a proprietary blend of brain supporting vitamins, minerals, antioxidants and other nutrients. In December 2012, the United States Patent and Trademark Office issued US Patent 8,329,227 covering FOCUSfactor’s proprietary formulation “for enhanced mental function”. The issuance of the patent marked one of the few times a patent has been issued for a nationally branded nutritional supplement. FOCUSfactor is clinically tested with results demonstrating improvements in focus, concentration and memory in healthy adults.

From the Drivers Seat: What do you expect at Kansas Speedway with the Next Gen car?

“I think it’s going to be a great race. I want to compare it to Vegas, but there is something about it that doesn’t sit right with me that it’s going to be like that. It’s going to be interesting to see how it races. I think it’s going to race well. Kansas is always fun with as wide as it gets and where you can run. This car I think will be challenging there. I think back to the low-down force package with the old Cup car and it was easy to make mistakes and I think it will be pretty similar with this car.”

Do you think it will be a race of “rim riding”?

“I think so. Between the gear ratios we’ve had, they’ve been a little low I feel like, and you have to kind of keep these cars wound up. They’re just “draggy,” you have to keep the momentum going. If you really have to slow them down and get on the bottom, it hurts your speed a lot, so just keeping them wound up has been the name of the game.

