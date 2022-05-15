RCR NCS Post Race Report: Kansas Speedway

Solid Day for Austin Dillon and The No. 3 Bass Pro Shops / TRACKER Off Road Chevrolet at Kansas Speedway

Finish: 13th

Start: 21st

Points: 13th

“Nice work by everyone on the No. 3 Bass Pro Shops/TRACKER Off Road Chevrolet today. It was a lot of hard work and a long day, but we got an okay finish out of it at Kansas Speedway. We had a penalty in Stage 1 for equipment leaving the box, but the pit crew was pretty fast the rest of the day. In Stage 2, we pitted under green just as the caution came out and we had to take the wave around. We rebounded nicely, though, and spent most of Stage 3 in the top-12. The restarts were a struggle today. Our car didn’t really start handling well until about 20 laps into a run, so that’s something we’re going to have to do some work on. This team will keep digging.” -Austin Dillon

Tyler Reddick And The No. 8 BetMGM Chevrolet Team Lead Laps at Kansas Speedway Before Unscheduled Pit Stop

Finish: 30th

Start: 2nd

Points: 15th

“Our entire Richard Childress Racing team started today pretty optimistic after qualifying second and starting on the front row at Kansas Speedway. We led some laps in Stage 1 and felt like our BetMGM Chevrolet was really strong. Unfortunately, things started to take a turn when we had a tire go down and made contact with the wall. We ended up going a few laps down, and even though we kept taking the wave around bad luck continued to strike. It just wasn’t our day. We’ll take this and learn from it like we always do. Our time is coming and this team doesn’t give up.” -Tyler Reddick