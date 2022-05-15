Search
Categories:
NASCAR Cup PR

Stewart-Haas Racing: AdventHealth 400 from Kansas

By Official Release
0

STEWART-HAAS RACING
AdventHealth 400

Date: May 15, 2022
Event: AdventHealth 400 (Round 13 of 36)
Series: NASCAR Cup Series
Location: Kansas Speedway in Kansas City (1.5-mile oval)
Format: 267 laps, broken into three stages (80 laps/85 laps/102 laps)
Race Winner: Kurt Busch of 23II Racing (Toyota)
Stage 1 Winner: Kyle Busch of Joe Gibbs Racing (Toyota)
Stage 2 Winner: Kurt Busch of 23II Racing (Toyota)

SHR Race Finish:

● Kevin Harvick (Started 23rd, Finished 15th / Running, completed 267 of 267 laps)
● Cole Custer (Started 16th, Finished 22nd / Running, completed 267 of 267 laps)
● Chase Briscoe (Started 12th, Finished 24th / Running, completed 266 of 267 laps)
● Aric Almirola (Started 7th, Finished 26th / Running, completed 266 of 267 laps)

SHR Points:

● Kevin Harvick (11th with 335 points, 140 out of first)
● Aric Almirola (12th with 322 points, 153 out of first)
● Chase Briscoe (14th with 300 points, 175 out of first)
● Cole Custer (27th with 215 points, 260 out of first)

Race Notes:

● Kurt Busch won the AdventHealth 400 to score his 34th career NASCAR Cup Series victory, his first of the season and his first at Kansas. His margin over second-place Kyle Larson was 1.413 seconds.
● Busch was the 11th different winner in the 13 NASCAR Cup Series races run this season.
● Harvick and Busch are the only two drivers who have competed in every NASCAR Cup Series race at Kansas (total of 33).
● There were eight caution periods for a total of 47 laps.
● Only 23 of the 36 drivers in the race finished on the lead lap.
● Chase Elliott remains the championship leader after Kansas with a 52-point advantage over second-place Ryan Blaney.

Next Up:

The next event on the NASCAR Cup Series schedule is the non-points NASCAR All-Star Race on Sunday, May 22 at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth. The race starts at 8 p.m. EDT with live coverage provided by FS1 and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio beginning at 5:30 p.m. with the undercard NASCAR All-Star Open.



The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com.

Official Release
Official Release
Previous articleCHEVY NCS AT KANSAS: Post-Race Notes and Quotes
Next articleRCR NCS Post Race Report: Kansas Speedway

More articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

My Betting Site

Online Casino

brand new bingo sites



American Muscle

10 deposit casinos

Latest articles

© SpeedwayMedia.com. All rights reserved.

Site Map

Archives

Popular Category