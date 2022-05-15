Stewart-Haas Racing: AdventHealth 400 from Kansas

STEWART-HAAS RACING

AdventHealth 400

Date: May 15, 2022

Event: AdventHealth 400 (Round 13 of 36)

Series: NASCAR Cup Series

Location: Kansas Speedway in Kansas City (1.5-mile oval)

Format: 267 laps, broken into three stages (80 laps/85 laps/102 laps)

Race Winner: Kurt Busch of 23II Racing (Toyota)

Stage 1 Winner: Kyle Busch of Joe Gibbs Racing (Toyota)

Stage 2 Winner: Kurt Busch of 23II Racing (Toyota)

SHR Race Finish:

● Kevin Harvick (Started 23rd, Finished 15th / Running, completed 267 of 267 laps)

● Cole Custer (Started 16th, Finished 22nd / Running, completed 267 of 267 laps)

● Chase Briscoe (Started 12th, Finished 24th / Running, completed 266 of 267 laps)

● Aric Almirola (Started 7th, Finished 26th / Running, completed 266 of 267 laps)

SHR Points:

● Kevin Harvick (11th with 335 points, 140 out of first)

● Aric Almirola (12th with 322 points, 153 out of first)

● Chase Briscoe (14th with 300 points, 175 out of first)

● Cole Custer (27th with 215 points, 260 out of first)

Race Notes:

● Kurt Busch won the AdventHealth 400 to score his 34th career NASCAR Cup Series victory, his first of the season and his first at Kansas. His margin over second-place Kyle Larson was 1.413 seconds.

● Busch was the 11th different winner in the 13 NASCAR Cup Series races run this season.

● Harvick and Busch are the only two drivers who have competed in every NASCAR Cup Series race at Kansas (total of 33).

● There were eight caution periods for a total of 47 laps.

● Only 23 of the 36 drivers in the race finished on the lead lap.

● Chase Elliott remains the championship leader after Kansas with a 52-point advantage over second-place Ryan Blaney.

Next Up:

The next event on the NASCAR Cup Series schedule is the non-points NASCAR All-Star Race on Sunday, May 22 at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth. The race starts at 8 p.m. EDT with live coverage provided by FS1 and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio beginning at 5:30 p.m. with the undercard NASCAR All-Star Open.