A Look Back at Gilliland’s Rookie Season to Date

Review as First Phase Team Goes into All-Star Event in Texas

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (May 18, 2022) – This weekend, Todd Gilliland and his No. 38 First Phase Ford team travel to the Texas Motor Speedway for NASCAR’s All-Star race weekend. Gilliland will compete in the All-Star Open in hopes of winning of the race stages or race to advance to Sunday night’s All-Star race. This will be the rookie driver’s first All-Star Open event.

The NASCAR Cup Series season has completed 13 races in its 2022 schedule. Gilliland has a best finish of 15th. He has five top-20 finishes. The team has had fast cars at both Daytona and Talladega, but late race accidents have wiped out top-10 or top-15 finishes. Gilliland is behind Daytona 500 winner Austin Cindric in the rookie battle and ahead of his friend Harrison Burton.

Gilliland talks about his season going into the All-Star break.

“It’s been up and down, but I think we knew it was going to be like that going into the season,” said Gilliland. “The competition in the NASCAR Cup Series is just a big step above anything else. It’s going to take a little bit to learn the car, some of the tracks, and how we race in the Cup Series. I know I have to be patient, but it’s tough.

“Going into the summer, I want to see myself work on qualifying and work on getting better during the races. I want to take top-20 runs and finish top-15 and take top-15 runs and get us into the top-10. We are going to work hard on that because I know that we’re capable. We’ve proved it, but now it’s going to be time to take that next step.”

Gilliland and the No. 38 First Phase Ford team will be supported by First Phase this weekend and throughout various races in the summer and fall. The new credit card from CURO Credit, LLC, issued by The Bank of Missouri, provides pathways to financial freedom for people with unestablished or imperfect credit.

ABOUT CURO

CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE: CURO) is a full-spectrum consumer credit provider across the U.S. and Canada. The Company was founded in 1997 by three childhood friends in Kansas to meet the growing consumer need for short-term loans. Today, CURO operates a robust, omni-channel platform providing comprehensive credit solutions to help customers achieve their financial goals. CURO’s decades of experience with alternative data power the underwriting and scoring engine, mitigating risk across the full spectrum of credit products. CURO operates under a number of brands including Speedy Cash®, Rapid Cash®, Cash Money®, LendDirect®, Flexiti®, Avío Credit®, Opt+®, Revolve Finance®, Heights Finance, Southern Finance, Covington Credit, Quick Credit and First Phase. Our diversified product channels allows us to meet the changing needs and preferences of our customers.

ABOUT FIRST PHASE

First Phase is a new credit card issued by The Bank of Missouri that provides pathways to financial freedom for people with unestablished or imperfect credit. It’s a powerful tool that can provide flexibility and help fuel the next chapter of their financial future. First Phase is the doing business assumed name of CURO Credit, LLC, whose ultimate parent company is CURO Group Holdings Corp (NYSE: CURO).

ABOUT FRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization in the NASCAR Cup and Camping World Truck Series and the 2021 Daytona 500 champions. The team was founded in 2004 and is owned by successful entrepreneur, Bob Jenkins. FRM fields the No. 34 and the No. 38 NASCAR Cup Series teams along with the No. 38 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series team– from its Mooresville, N.C. headquarters. Visit teamfrm.com and follow FRM on social media: Twitter at @Team_FRM, Instagram at @team_frm and Facebook at facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.