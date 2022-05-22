Search
Categories:
NASCAR Cup PR

Toyota Racing NCS All-Star Qualifying Quotes — Kyle Busch & Ben Beshore (crew chief)

By Official Release
0

All-Star Race Qualifying | Saturday, May 21, 2022

1st – KYLE BUSCH
2nd – Ryan Blaney*
3rd – William Byron*
4th – Kyle Larson*
5th – KURT BUSCH
7th – MARTIN TRUEX JR.
14th – CHRISTOPHER BELL
16th – DENNY HAMLIN
17th – BUBBA WALLACE
*non-Toyota driver

KYLE BUSCH, No. 18 M&M’s Toyota Camry TRD

What does it mean to earn the pole for the All-Star race and did you enjoy the format?

“Anytime you’re able to showcase the pit crews ability and have them and their athleticism in this competition and in this qualifying format., I enjoy that. I think that’s my most favorite part of the year, coming to the All-Star race. Whether it’s Charlotte and coming down pit road and sliding into the box, but having those guys go over the wall certainly means a lot, Especially this No. 18 bunch that I’ve had a lot of success with over the years, obviously changed up a few times, most recently, but we’ve always been a threat to be reckoned with when it comes to getting on the pole for the All-Star race. It feels good to have that today.”

BEN BESHORE, crew chief, No. 18 M&M’s Toyota Camry TRD

What does it mean to earn the pole for the All-Star race through this qualifying format?

“This is a cool event. A good way to showcase our pit crew and they did a great job. They put in a lot of hard work this off-season and throughout the year. They clicked off awesome stops there and it’s exciting!”



The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com.

Official Release
Official Release
Previous articleFord Performance NASCAR: NCS All-Star Race Qualifying
Next articleCHEVY NCS AT TEXAS ALL-STAR : Post-Qualifying Notes

More articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

My Betting Site

Online Casino

brand new bingo sites



American Muscle

10 deposit casinos

Latest articles

© SpeedwayMedia.com. All rights reserved.

Site Map

Archives

Popular Category