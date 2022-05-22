Toyota Racing NCS All-Star Qualifying Quotes — Kyle Busch & Ben Beshore (crew chief)

All-Star Race Qualifying | Saturday, May 21, 2022

1st – KYLE BUSCH

2nd – Ryan Blaney*

3rd – William Byron*

4th – Kyle Larson*

5th – KURT BUSCH

7th – MARTIN TRUEX JR.

14th – CHRISTOPHER BELL

16th – DENNY HAMLIN

17th – BUBBA WALLACE

*non-Toyota driver

KYLE BUSCH, No. 18 M&M’s Toyota Camry TRD

What does it mean to earn the pole for the All-Star race and did you enjoy the format?

“Anytime you’re able to showcase the pit crews ability and have them and their athleticism in this competition and in this qualifying format., I enjoy that. I think that’s my most favorite part of the year, coming to the All-Star race. Whether it’s Charlotte and coming down pit road and sliding into the box, but having those guys go over the wall certainly means a lot, Especially this No. 18 bunch that I’ve had a lot of success with over the years, obviously changed up a few times, most recently, but we’ve always been a threat to be reckoned with when it comes to getting on the pole for the All-Star race. It feels good to have that today.”

BEN BESHORE, crew chief, No. 18 M&M’s Toyota Camry TRD

What does it mean to earn the pole for the All-Star race through this qualifying format?

“This is a cool event. A good way to showcase our pit crew and they did a great job. They put in a lot of hard work this off-season and throughout the year. They clicked off awesome stops there and it’s exciting!”