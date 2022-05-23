Ford Performance NASCAR: Ryan Blaney Wins NASCAR All-Star Race

Ford Performance Notes and Quotes

NASCAR Cup Series

All-Star Race | Sunday, May 22, 2022

Ryan Blaney Drives Mustang to Victory in NASCAR All-Star Race

Ryan Blaney’s All-Star race win marks the first career All-Star victory for the driver.

Ford has now won the All-Star Race 13 times.

NASCAR Hall of Famers Davey Allison and Mark Martin each won it twice.

Blaney joins teammate Joey Logano and Kevin Harvick as active Ford Cup Series drivers with All-Star wins with Ford.

FORD NASCAR CUP SERIES ALL-STAR RACE WINNERS

1986 – Bill Elliott

1991 – Davey Allison

1992 – Davey Allison

1994 – Geoffrey Bodine

1996 – Michael Waltrip

1998 – Mark Martin

2002 – Ryan Newman

2004 – Matt Kenseth

2005 – Mark Martin

2011 – Carl Edwards

2016 – Joey Logano

2018 – Kevin Harvick

Ford Finishing Results

1st – Ryan Blaney

3rd – Austin Cindric

4th – Joey Logano

8th – Chris Buescher

9th – Brad Keselowski12th – Aric Almirola

15th – Michael McDowell

17th – Kevin Harvick

18th – Chase Briscoe

Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Menards Ford Mustang

“We were cruising there and I just wanted to get to the white to have it covered and then the caution came out off of four. I thought it was like any other race. That rule was never kind of relayed to us. I already took my window net down and everything. My left arm is worn out from trying to get that damn thing back up. I got it rigged up enough to where it halfway stayed. I appreciate NASCAR for not making us come down pit road to fix it and letting me get it clipped back again to where we could stay out there. This Mustang was a rocketship. I am really glad we ended up winning that after that last caution. I am so proud of everybody. Tonight will be fun.”

HOW KEY WAS TRACK POSITION? “It was huge. I felt like I was good on restarts, it just felt like the bottom launched better. It was a lot about the push and luckily the last restart Austin (Cindric) gave me a great push, almost too good of a push because he kind of had me jacked sideways. I missed the corner but was able to get up in front of the 11. The push was huge. Control of the lane was big, but a good push definitely helps out.”

THREE PENSKE FORDS IN THE TOP FOUR, HOW DOES THAT FEEL? “I feel like some guys had trouble tonight but I felt like our car was probably the fastest all night, honestly. The 18 and 5 both looked good but I felt like we were right up there with them. We kind of came here with a little bit of a new mindset on things to try and how to do things and it is nice to know that worked and our car was really fast, so hopefully we can build on this.”