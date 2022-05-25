Kaulig Racing Weekly Advance | Charlotte Motor Speedway

Coca-Cola 600

Charlotte Motor Speedway

NASCAR Cup Series (NCS)

Sunday May 29 at 6 p.m. ET on FOX

During the Coca-Cola 600, Kaulig Racing will be participating in the 600 Miles of Remembrance, commemorating fallen military members on the windshield banners of the cars

Noah Gragson’s No. 16 Charlotte Knights Camaro ZL1 will honor Private First Class Samantha W. Huff of the United States Army

﻿Justin Haley’s No. 31 LeafFilter Gutter Protection Camaro ZL1 will honor Technical Sergeant Ryan Balmer of the United States Air Force



Noah Gragson, No. 16 Charlotte Knights Camaro ZL1

The Coca-Cola 600 will mark Noah Gragson’s first NCS race at Charlotte Motor Speedway

In three starts for Kaulig Racing in the NCS in 2022, Gragson has an average finish of 27.3

“Coming off a top-20 finish in our last race together in Kansas, I’m excited to race in my first-ever Coca-Cola 600 with Kaulig Racing. We’ve made progress in each race together, so hopefully we will keep that momentum going into one of the biggest events of our sport. It’s an honor to race on Memorial Day weekend and honor the many men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice protecting our country.” – Noah Gragson on Charlotte Motor Speedway



Justin Haley, No. 31 LeafFilter Gutter Protection Camaro ZL1

Justin Haley has made one start at Charlotte Motor Speedway in the NCS

He has earned six top 15s, one top 10 and one top-five finish in 2022

Haley’s third-place finish at Darlington was Kaulig Racing’ first top-five not at a superspeedway or road course

Haley has led 20 laps in the 2022 season

“The Coca-Cola 600 is a big home race for us at Charlotte Motor Speedway. I feel like our mile-and-a-half program has been pretty good so far this year. We have had some success on those types of tracks, and we had a super fast car at Texas last weekend. I’m looking forward to keeping the momentum going on this No. 31 LeafFilter team while we remember those who died protecting our country on Memorial Day weekend.” – Justin Haley on Charlotte Motor Speedway

Alsco Uniforms 300

Charlotte Motor Speedway

NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS)

Saturday, May 21 at 1 p.m. ET on FS1

Dating back to the 2020 season opener, Kaulig Racing has finished at least one car in the top 10 in 77 of the last 78 NXS races

The team has earned at least one top-10 finish in 36 consecutive races, the longest active streak of any team in the NXS

Kaulig Racing earned two top five and 4 top-10 finishes at Charlotte

Kaulig Racing has an average finish of 16.9 at Charlotte in the NXS

Kaulig Racing has led 70 laps at Charlotte

Kaulig Racing has led 190 laps in the 2022 NXS season so far

Allmendinger: 142 laps

Hemric: 48 laps



Landon Cassill, No. 10 Voyager Chevrolet

Landon Cassill has an average finish of 22.8 at Charlotte Motor Speedway across eight starts

Cassill has led four laps at Charlotte

“Charlotte is a cool track. I love being close to home and race in front of friends and family. The track is super temperature-sensitive, so will see lots of different challenges during both practice and the race. It can definitely be a survival race.” – Landon Cassill on Charlotte Motor Speedway



Daniel Hemric, No. 11 Cirkul Chevrolet

Daniel Hemric has one top five, three top 10s and an average finish of 11.4 at Charlotte Motor Speedway across five starts

Hemric has led 108 laps at Charlotte

“It’s always special racing at home, having your family and friends there at the track, and in the grandstands pulling for you. Take that, and pair it with all of our Kaulig Racing family members that have an opportunity to come cheer us on, that adds just a little extra to the tank to want to perform that much better. Charlotte itself is one of the more demanding, temperature-sensitive race tracks we go to, and all of us are up for the challenge to put on a good show for the hometown crowd” – Daniel Hemric on Charlotte Motor Speedway



AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Action Industries Chevrolet

AJ Allmendinger has a win in four-consecutive NXS seasons

Allmendinger has made two starts and has led two laps at Charlotte Motor Speedway

Allmendinger is the only driver in the NXS with a top-10 in all 12 races in 2022 and is the only full-time NXS driver averaging a top-10 finish (5.2)

“Racing at Charlotte is always fun for the teams and all the families that can come out. With it being a home race, it allows everybody to rest just a little bit more than they normally could on a given weekend. I felt like we’d learned some stuff last week at Texas that we can take into Charlotte to hopefully be a little bit better. Although we didn’t get the finish we wanted at Texas last week, we made small gains, and I think there are some ideas we’re taking into Charlotte that makes me a little bit more pumped up than I have been the past few races.” – AJ Allmendinger on Charlotte Motor Speedway



About Kaulig Racing™

Kaulig Racing™ is a full-time multi-car NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) and NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) team, owned by award winning entrepreneur, Matt Kaulig. Established in 2016, Kaulig Racing™ has made the NXS Playoffs consecutively each season since the playoff system started and made the Championship 4 round in both the 2020 and 2021 seasons. They will continue fielding three, full-time NXS entries; the No. 10 Chevrolet driven by Landon Cassill, the No. 11 Chevrolet driven by Daniel Hemric, and the No. 16 Chevrolet driven by AJ Allmendinger. With multiple wins, Kaulig Racing has come to be one of the top competitors on track each weekend. The team made multiple starts in the NCS in 2021 and won in its seventh-ever start with AJ Allmendinger’s victory at “The Brickyard” for the Verizon 200 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. The young team has acquired two charters for the 2022 NCS season, with Justin Haley competing as its first, full-time driver in the series. The team’s second entry will be shared by part-time teammates AJ Allmendinger, Daniel Hemric and Noah Gragson. To learn more about the team, visit kauligracing.com.