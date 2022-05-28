CONCORD, N.C. (May 27, 2022) – The world’s most patriotic racing event will feature a star-studded list of dignitaries, as the 63rd running of the Coca-Cola 600 on Sunday at Charlotte Motor Speedway is just four days from thrilling race fans from across the globe. No stranger to delivering in the ring, WWE Superstar Lacey Evans has been named Grand Marshal, and will deliver the most famous words in motorsports when she gives the command to fire engines before the start of Sunday’s 600-mile showdown.

The weekend fun kicks off Friday with the ARCA Menards Series’ General Tire 150 and the Camping World Truck Series N.C. Education Lottery 200 as well as an energetic performance at Circle K Speed Street by Grammy-nominated rapper Flo Rida. On Saturday, Xfinity Series drivers will battle for supremacy in the Alsco Uniforms 300 and the NASCAR Cup Series will take the track for the first time to set the field for Sunday’s Coca-Cola 600. Steve Miller Band will rock the Circle K Speed Street stage. The party moves to the infield on Sunday as the legendary Lynyrd Skynyrd is scheduled to perform a 60-minute pre-race concert before the patriotic salute to the U.S. Armed Services and the green flag for the Coca-Cola 600.

Dignitaries for Saturday’s Alsco Uniforms 300:

Honorary Starter: Chris Strickland, General Manager, Alsco Uniforms Durham

Grand Marshal: Mike Johnson, Sales Consultant, Alsco

Presentation of Colors: Charlotte Fire Department Honor Guard

Invocation: Will Strong, chaplain

National Anthem: Damien Fraser

Dignitaries for Sunday’s Coca-Cola 600 include:

Honorary Race Director: Eric Tarr , West Virginia Finance Chair

Honorary Pace Car Driver: DJ Moore, Carolina Panthers

Honorary Starter: Virginia Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears

Grand Marshal: Lacey Evans, WWE Superstar

God Bless The USA: Lee Greenwood

Presentation of Colors: Joint Color Guard

Invocation: Capt. Melvin Underwood, United States Navy

Amazing Grace: Charlotte Fire Department Pipe Band

Taps: Benjamin Aird, “The Commandant’s Own” U.S. Marine Drum and Bugle Corps

21 Gun Salute: U.S. Navy

National Anthem: SPC Will McCarthy

TICKETS:

Tickets to the Coca-Cola 600 start at just $49 for adults. Kids 12 and under get in for just $10 with a paying adult. For tickets to all of Charlotte Motor Speedway’s events, including the 63rd running of the Coca-Cola 600, visit www.charlottemotorspeedway.com/tickets.

