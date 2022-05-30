RCR NCS Post Race Report: Charlotte

Late-Race Move Almost Pays Off For Austin Dillon and The No. 3 Bass Pro Shops / TRACKER Off Road Chevrolet Team

Finish: 22nd

Start: 16th

Points: 15th

“The Coca-Cola 600 is the longest race in NASCAR and so much of it is just about who can survive 400 laps. If you can make it to the end of the race on the lead lap, you can put yourself in position to win. We ran our race and gave ourselves a chance. When the caution came out at the end of the race, we pitted and were sixth for the restart, the first car on four tires. The guys gave me a great opportunity there. I was going for it. I just got a little loose trying to make it stick and it didn’t quite work out. Looking back, I wish I would have backed up the corner a little bit. I had to do what I had to do to win the race. A win is going to be important because of where we are in points, so I went for it. Our Bass Pro Shops/TRACKER Off Road crew was unbelievable. I can’t thank those guys enough. We had a shot right there.” -Austin Dillon

Tyler Reddick And The No. 8 Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen Chevrolet Team Earn Top-10 Finish at Charlotte Motor Speedway

Finish: 6th

Start: 8th

Points: 12th

“What a day at Charlotte Motor Speedway. It feels good leaving the track with a top-10 finish in the Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen Chevrolet, even though it was an up-and-down day. The ups were that we had a lot of speed. The downs were flat tires. As far as I know, I don’t think there was anything in particular that we did with the left-rear to cause the flat. I’m guessing I just damaged my tire trying to get the most out of our Chevrolet. That was frustrating, but we recovered. We earned a lot of stage points today, especially early in the race when we were running up front and leading laps. Our flat tire could have ruined our night, but this Richard Childress Racing team never gives up. We were patient and with all of the chaos that happened, we were able to get back to a sixth-place finish. At the end of the race, we passed two cars through the turf. There’s no splitter to rip off, so I was able to pass two cars there at the end through the turf coming to the line, which was nice. Overall, I’m proud of the team for never giving up.” -Tyler Reddick