Pros and Cons of Minibus Rental

There are plenty of events involving many participants. When there are a lot of people taking part, we might often face transportation issues. Of course, in cases when there are more than a dozen of members, passenger cars become inconvenient in use. This is where minibus hire services come in handy. Modern car rental companies provide a wide range of vehicles of all kinds nowadays. Why is a minibus hire popular? What are the pros and cons? In this article, you will find the answer.

What is a minibus?

The “minibus” word stands for a vehicle that carries passengers, such as a panel truck or van. Such kinds of transport are usually small class buses with a wagon-type body and the passenger capacity is typically around 10-15 people.

A car rental, such as self-drive 9-seater minibus hire and similar type rentals, became popular in the 1950s. Since then, this service has often been used for traveling and transportation.

The advantages

As well as the other rental, minibus hire has its advantages, which make it one of the best transportation methods for traveling.

The capacity

Unlike passenger cars, a minibus will allow you to transport a lot of passengers. One vehicle of such type can hold 10 or 15 people. The amount of luggage that you can take also increases because of the large capacity. For example, need to go on a day trip with your family, it could be a good idea to hire a minibus.

Your own route

A 9-seater car hire self-drive frees you from the need to inform the rental company about your movement. You are able to work out your own route, depending on your needs. The only thing you need to coordinate with the rental service is the pickup location and dates for pick-up and drop-off.

It’s cheaper

You will save money if you choose a 9-seater minibus hire instead of renting two or more passenger cars. People choose a minibus to pay less for the fuel and the rental expenses. If you pay together with other people going on the trip, then it’s even cheaper.

It’s safe

With minibus hire, you don’t need to worry about the safety of the particular members of your group. When the group is together in the same vehicle, it gets much easier to check everyone from time to time. Minibusses are also known for their safety due to their stability and high level of safety in an accident.

Occupies less parking space

Compared to the equivalent number of cars you could rent instead of the minibus, the last one occupies less parking space. As a result, the parking fee is reduced.

Don’t need to pay extra for maintenance

The minibus hire price does not include cleaning after the usage, any repairs, or a tire change. All you need to pay for is insurance that is included in the rental contract.

Huge variety of models to try

Among the models, provided by minibus rental companies, you can find these:

Mercedes-Benz Sprinter

Volkswagen Transporter

Renault Trafic

Fiat Ducato

Ford Transit

That’s not even half of the list! You are able to choose from a great variety of vehicles. It gives you an opportunity to drive the minibus of your dreams!

The disadvantages

At the same time, there are disadvantages that minibus hire has. It’s better to know about them before the car rental.

The age of a driver

There are certain age restrictions, connected with minibus rental. You must be at least 21 years old to rent a 9-seater. An additional medical revision is needed if the driver is over 70.

Specific documents are needed

You need to have a Passenger Carrying Vehicle (PCV) licence. There are two categories:

D1 category – you are allowed to drive minibusses with a number of passenger seats from 9 to 16.

D category – you are allowed to take buses and coaches with 16 passengers

In addition, your driving licence must be more than 2 years old.

Fewer options on specific dates

During the summer periods and huge holidays, a lot of people rent cars. You have to think about your minibus hire beforehand unless there will be no vehicles left for a specific date.

Limited mileage

A great number of minibusses have limited mileage. It can be inconvenient for those who want to travel long distances.