Second Row Lockout for Meyer Shank Racing in Detroit INDYCAR Qualifying

Detroit, Mich. (4 June 2022) – Enjoying its most impressive team qualifying result in the NTT INDYCAR SERIES, Meyer Shank Racing (MSR) placed both cars in the second row for Sunday’s Detroit Grand Prix (3:00pm ET, USA Network).

Simon Pagenaud turned in the third-fastest time, running 1:15.395-seconds in the No. 60 AutoNation / SiriusXM Honda while teammate Helio Castroneves was fourth in the No. 06 AutoNation / SiriusXM Honda with a lap of 1:15.453-seconds.

Both MSR drivers scored their first-ever IndyCar victories – Castroneves in 2000 and Pagenaud in 2013 – at the 2.3-mile, 14-turn temporary circuit which is being used for the final time before the Detroit event returns to a downtown layout in 2023.

Castroneves dominated Group 1 qualifying and finished the session at the top of the leaderboard with Pagenaud fifth fastest. Top twelve qualifying saw Castroneves and Pagenaud post their fastest laps of the weekend, cresting into the 1:14-seconds, and advancing into the Firestone Fast Six.

For the first time ever, Meyer Shank Racing had two of its entries in the Firestone Fast Six. Castroneves pushed the No. 06 Honda to the limits, grazing the wall on several occasions. He ultimately put the No. 06 AutoNation / SiriusXM Honda in fourth. Pagenaud was on a pole lap when traffic ahead slowed his progress and he settled with a third place starting position.

The race will be broadcast live on USA Network on Sunday at 3:00pm ET with live IndyCar Radio Coverage on SiriusXM Ch. 160.

Driver Quotes:

Helio Castroneves:

“Look, that was a very dodgy session, I’m sure my in-car camera would show it. It was an adventure and there was a lot going on. Great team effort, but we came up just a little bit short there at the end. It was a great run for both myself and Simon (Pagenaud) in the top six which shows how working together can elevate the team to the next level.”

Simon Pagenaud:

“Fantastic day for the team. We’re starting on the second row with Helio (Castroneves) and he did a great job as well. We had such competitive cars all weekend and I’m glad we were able to perform so well for Meyer Shank Racing. I’m slightly disappointed, because I had to bail out on my pole lap so that I wouldn’t get interfered with Pato (O’Ward) which is quite unfortunate. But I’m really proud of the team and I have high hopes for tomorrow.”