Is the MX-5 Miata 2022 The Best Sports Car This Year?

Americans love cars. They love the feel of the wind in their hair as they cruise down the open road. They love the sense of freedom that comes with owning a car. Almost every household, over 90% of homes in the United States, has cars. They love these cars and treat them as part of the family.

One of the most coveted car models in the country is the sports car. Sports cars are high-end, luxury vehicles designed for speed and handling. They are often flashy and expensive, and Americans love them. But what if there is a sports car that’s flashy, fast, but affordable? What if there is a sports two-seater sports car that can be on par with the fastest and most luxurious sports cars on the market? The MX-5 Miata 2022 has all of these specifications and more. Here’s what you need to know.

The MX-5 Miata Series

The MX-5 Miata is a two-seater sports car that has been in production since 1989. The first generation of the MX-5 Miata was introduced in 1989 and was in production until 1997.

The second generation of the MX-5 Miata was introduced in 1999 and was in production until 2005. It improved upon the design of the first generation with a more aggressive look and feel.

The third generation of the MX-5 Miata was introduced in 2006 and is still in production today. It features an entirely new design that is sleeker and more modern than its predecessors.

Mazda introduced the fourth generation of the MX-5 Miata back in 2015, and Mazda is about to bring perfection to the series with the 2022 model.

The MX-5 Miata 2022

The MX-5 Miata 2022 sports a 2.0-liter four-cylinder turbo engine capable of churning out 250 horsepower and 320 Nm of torque. It has a six-speed manual transmission and an electrically assisted power steering. It also features Brembo brakes and Bilstein shocks.

The car’s exterior is designed with aerodynamics in mind, and the interior is comfortable and spacious. The car also comes with a wide variety of safety features, including airbags, a lane departure warning system, and a blind spot monitoring system.

The MX-5 Miata 2022 is priced at $30,000, making it one of the most affordable sports cars on the market, especially if you compare it to the average price of cars right now, which is $47,000.

Now let’s compare MX-5 Miata 2022 with sports cars such as the Porsche 911.

Porsche 911

The Porsche 911 is a two-seater sports car first introduced in 1963. It is powered by a 3.0-liter flat-six engine capable of churning out 350 horsepower and 309 Nm of torque. It has a seven-speed manual transmission and an all-wheel-drive system.

The 911 is priced at $120,600, making it one of the most expensive sports cars on the market. That’s triple the amount of the MX-5 Miata 2022 for an extra 150-hp but less torque. That’s just not worth it since you won’t be needing the 150-hp unless you’re on a long winding highway.

But the best part about the MX-5 Miata 2022 is that it’s highly customizable. So here are some essential upgrades you should put on your Miata 2022.

Car Detailing

Many people want their cars to last longer, especially if you’re spending that amount of money on them. A good detailing job can make the Miata look its best and protect it from the elements. A good car detailer will also be able to apply a ceramic coating, which will further protect your paint and make it easier to clean.

A ceramic coating costs around $500 but the Miata 2022 is $10,000 cheaper than average cars in the market. So it’s worth it to get a ceramic coating for your Miata.

Cold Air Intake

A cold air intake will help increase the airflow to your engine and make it more efficient. It’s a simple and easy upgrade that mechanics can do in less than an hour, and it only costs around $200.

This is an excellent upgrade for the Miata because it’s designed to be a lightweight sports car. Every little bit of weight savings will help improve performance.

Engine Tuning

If you want to get the most out of your Miata, consider engine tuning. Engine tuning can improve the performance of your engine and help it make more power. It’s a great way to get the most out of your Miata and make it perform even better.

The MX-5 Miata 2022 is an incredible car that offers much value for the money. It’s fast, it’s fun to drive, and it’s highly customizable. With a few simple upgrades, you can make your Miata even better. So don’t wait any longer, get an MX-5 Miata 2022 today!