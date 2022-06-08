Meyer Shank Racing Heads to Road America for Third Consecutive Round of INDYCAR Competition

Elkhart Lake, Wisc. (8 June 2022) – Meyer Shank Racing’s durability and versatility will be tested this weekend when the NTT INDYCAR SERIES competes for the third-consecutive weekend on the third different type of track for the Sonsio Grand Prix at Road America on Sunday (12:30pm ET, NBC / SiriusXM Ch. 160).

Coming off of a big weekend in Detroit which saw both of MSR’s IMSA WeatherTech and INDYCAR programs on track, the team will now head to Road America for the eighth round of IndyCar competition.

After tackling the famed Indianapolis 500 on the world’s most famous oval and shifting to the temporary circuit at Detroit’s Belle Isle Park, MSR drivers Helio Castroneves and Simon Pagenaud will now race for 55 laps, 220.55 miles on the legendary four-mile, 14-turn permanent circuit in Wisconsin’s Kettle Moraine.

Castroneves won the pole, led 17 laps and finished third in his most recent IndyCar race at Road America in 2017. He also finished fifth in 2016, with his best finish of seventh in four CART starts in 2001. Castroneves’ experience at Road America extends beyond open-wheel racing having also won from the IMSA WeatherTech DPi pole position in 2020.

Pagenaud’s best result at Road America was fourth in 2017, when he started from fourth and led two laps. His eight starts at the Wisconsin circuit include a 2007 Champ Car event and seven IndyCar races from 2016-21.

MSR has three IndyCar races at Road America to its credit from 2019-2021. The team’s run at Road America has seen quick qualifying pace with MSR qualifying on the front row in 2020 followed by a third place qualifying run in 2021.

Live broadcast coverage of the Sonsio Grand Prix at Road America will begin at 12:30pm ET on NBC on Sunday June 12th. SiriusXM will also provide live IndyCar Radio coverage on XM Ch. 160.

Driver Quotes:

Helio Castroneves:

“Road America is a track that I am looking forward to going back to. It’s certainly a challenging track, it’s very long – and beautiful by the way. Last time I was there in IndyCar I got pole position and last time I was there with IMSA I got the win from the pole, so I’m really looking forward to going back this weekend.”

Simon Pagenaud:

“I’m really looking forward to Road America. Coming off of the last few races we have really started to pick up some momentum and we have been able to show what we’re capable of. All the guys have been working super hard behind the scenes and it’s showing in our performance. Hopefully we can have another good run in the AutoNation SiriusXM machine this weekend.”