Some things you should know about Hyundai Motors

Hyundai sedans, compacts, SUVs, luxury, etc., you have probably seen them. Hyundai cars and sports utility machines continue to provide the customers with the much-needed performance and a high level of satisfaction at affordable prices. Every Hyundai car model emergence demonstrates an auto manufacturer whose products speak of quality, technology, styling, and refinement when it comes to automobiles.

Today Hyundai accounts for more than 2% of the US auto market, boasting of a full line of cars from the award-winning Santa Fe sport utility car to the subcompact Accent and the luxurious genesis sedan. Here is more about Hyundai motors.

The Hyundai motor company

Founded in 1947 by Chung Ju-Yung as a Hyundai engineering and construction company, Hyundai Motor Co is an auto sales dealer in the south Korean market and exports cars to more than a hundred countries globally. The company runs the biggest integrated automobile manufacturing plant in Ulsan, South Korea. Its progressive determination has helped Hyundai become one of the biggest car manufacturers globally, potentially producing more than a million cars per year.

The Hyundai logo

Looking at the Hyundai logo, many people quickly assume that the H symbolizes the company name, but there is more to it. The logo also represents two people shaking hands; one is the company representative, and the other is a satisfied customer. The oval around them symbolizes Hyundai’s presence around the world. Hyundai is a Korean word that means modern, and it fits within the brand’s progressive spirit when it comes to auto manufacture.

Hyundai design

Besides the high-quality Hyundai parts, many people choose the car due to its unique design. The company has established an impressive reputation for craftsmanship, reliability, and quality and receives praise in Europe for its five-year unlimited mileage warranty. According to research, the design is the number one reason many European customers love Hyundai cars. The design center Europe is responsible for making 90% of the vehicles sold in Europe over the years.

Hyundai hydrogen cars

Hyundai company was the first to mass manufacture a hydrogen-powered car, the ix35 fuel cell. A fuel cell stack that generates energy using oxygen from the air plus compressed hydrogen powers the vehicle, and it is driven by an electric motor. So far, hundreds of Hyundai hydrogen cars have hit the road, a massive milestone for the auto company.

Hyundai and zombies

It is okay to say that Hyundai has a car for every situation, including the dawn zombie apocalypse. Hyundai vehicles are also notable in Netflix movies in collaboration with the popular comic series and tv show, ‘the walking dead. In the show daredevil’, the kingpin drives a Hyundai genesis as the first season ends.

Hyundai’s popularity in

Europe

About 90% of the Hyundai cars sold to European customers are designed and engineered for Europe at the manufacturing plants in Germany, the Czech Republic, and turkey. The company has been investing more to expand these plants, and the comprehensive architecture has created more job opportunities.

Summing up

Hyundai’s popularity continues to grow as the company develops cutting-edge design concepts for the automotive industry.