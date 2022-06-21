Smith Heads to Music City Eyeing Regular Season Championship

Speedco Team has Plenty to Race for at Nashville Superspeedway

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (June 21, 2022) – There is no time for Zane Smith and the No. 38 Speedco Ford F-150 team to let off the gas. The three-time winners this season are second in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series regular season points as they roll into the Nashville (Tenn.) Superspeedway for Friday night’s 150-lap race.

The team is five points back on the points leader and are looking to secure the regular season championship and the 15 additional playoff points that comes with the title. Only three races remain before the regular season ends- this weekend at Nashville, July 9 at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course and July 23 at the Pocono Raceway.

Smith knows this weekend is an opportunity to get the points lead.

“I think we have the momentum, but it’s a real battle for that regular season title,” said Smith. “It can go either way between the top four of us. We want those points and Nashville can be a good race for us.”

The Nashville Superspeedway is unique to the NASCAR tour. It is a 1.3-mile, concrete-surfaced track.

“We’ve unloaded fast at every track, but Nashville is something different,” continued Smith. “I think we will be good. It is a fast track and we have had fast trucks. I am confident that we will have a good chance at it.”

Speedco, combined with Love’s Truck Care, the nation’s largest over the road preventative maintenance and total truck care network returns to the No. 38 Ford F-150 this weekend. The company has been the primary partner on the No. 38 Front Row Motorsports (FRM) Ford F-150 for all three of Smith’s previous wins this year.

Smith and the No.38 Speedco team will race on Friday at 8:00 p.m. ET live on FS1.

