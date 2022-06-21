GMS Racing NCWTS Race Preview: Nashville

Grant Enfinger, No. 23 Champion Power Equipment Chevrolet Silverado RST

Nashville Superspeedway Stats

NCWTS Starts: 1, Best start: 4th, Best finish: 3rd (2021), Top 5s: 1, Top 10s: 1

2022 NCWTS Season Stats

Starts: 13, Best start: 3rd, Best finish: 2nd (Charlotte), Top 5s: 3, Top 10s: 7, Laps led: 30, Current points position: 9th

About Champion Power Equipment: Since 2003 Champion Power Equipment has earned a reputation for designing and producing the market’s finest power equipment. From our original headquarters in Santa Fe Springs, California, Champion has expanded its North American footprint to include facilities in Jackson, Tennessee, Milwaukee, Wisconsin and Toronto Canada. Today, Champion’s product line has expanded to include portable generators, home standby generators, inverter generators, engines, winches and log splitters. With over 2.5 million generators sold in North America, Champion is a market leader in the power equipment field. Visit ChampionPowerEquipment.com for more information.

Chassis History/Info: Grant Enfinger will compete with GMS Racing chassis no. 331 in “The Music City”. This chassis has ran three times this season and has earned two top-five finishes, with a third place run at Darlington Raceway and a second place finish at Charlotte Motor Speedway. It has visited victory lane once in its tenure, winning at Michigan International Speedway with Zane Smith in 2020.

When It Counts: Throughout the 2022 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series campaign, Grant Enfinger and the No. 23 Champion Power Equipment team have been models of consistency. Though the group is still searching for their first win of the year, their overall performance has continued to show a steady rise as they put themselves in contention on a regular basis. With seven top-10 finishes highlighted by a second place run at Charlotte Motor Speedway, Enfinger is knocking on the door of success. Last year, the veteran finished in third at Nashville, so this week, he is entering the race with a lot of added confidence.

Playoffs Outlook: There remains only three races left in the NCWTS regular season, so all focus is on the horizon with the playoffs coming up soon. Solid stage points followed up by an eighth place finish at Knoxville Raceway resulted in Grant Enfinger gaining a slight point advantage on the final playoffs spot. Currently, “The Finger” sits ninth in the overall points standings, only three points behind eighth place, and 58 points ahead of 11th. At the start of the season, Enfinger was scored as low as 26th in the standings, but ever since then, he has trended upward. Additionally, the No. 23 truck holds down the final playoffs spot in the owners’ points standings, with a 14 point gap to the final advancing playoffs position. – GE Quote: “Nashville races similar to a mile and a half track, and I feel like we have made steady progress with our program this year. It took a while for the track to widen out for our race last year, so track position and qualifying will be very important. We’ve got a lot of guests from Champion Power Equipment that will be with us in Nashville so I’m hoping we can give them a reason to celebrate.”

Jack Wood, No. 24 ChevyLiners.com Chevrolet Silverado RST

Nashville Superspeedway Stats

NCWTS Starts: 1, Best start: 2nd, Best finish: 11th (2021)

2022 NCWTS Season Stats

Starts: 13, Best start: 11th, Best finish: 13th (Atlanta), Current points position: 21st

About ChevyLiners.com: For ultimate interior protection, Premium All-Weather Floor Liners by Chevrolet Accessories are the solution. Offering precision coverage around interior trim, driver pedals, seat tracks, and door sills, they’re constructed of quality materials that provide optimum carpet and interior trim protection, isolating debris and moisture while remaining removable for cleaning. Visit www.ChevyLiners.com to order yours today.

Chassis History/Info: Jack Wood will drive GMS Racing chassis no. 335 in the Rackley 200 at Nashville Superspeedway. This chassis has a best-career finish of third place, which came at Pocono Raceway in 2021. Wood most recently competed with this Silverado RST at Las Vegas Motor Speedway where he was involved in a late race incident.

Rockin’ Out in NASH: What better city is there to cross promote music and racing than Nashville? This week, Jack Wood will run a special helmet design featuring the punk rock band, Underoath. Additionally, GMS Racing will be hosting two Underoath band members, Aaron Gillespie (drummer), and Riley Anglen (sound technician), as they attend their first ever NASCAR race weekend experience.

Sunoco ROTY Update: A 21st place finish at Knoxville Raceway bumped Jack Wood up to second place in the chase for Rookie Of The Year honors. Entering Friday’s race at Nashville Superspeedway, the driver of the No. 24 Chevy is only nine points behind Lawless Alan in the rookie standings. A solid run in “The Music City” could potentially propel Wood to the rookie point lead for the first time this season.

JW Quote: “I’m really looking forward to returning to Nashville; the race there last year was by far my best race that I had all year and I love this track layout. We were able to stay in contention all race long last time we raced here, which served as a big confidence boost for me. The way our season has gone this year has definitely been tough, but this track has been one that we’ve had circled on our calendars for quite a while now. I know how to get around this place as a driver, and I know that we are going to have a good setup to base ourselves off of, so we’re just going to stick with it all day. Hopefully we can put together another good practice and qualifying run to give ourselves an opportunity to succeed. If there’s been any race that I’ve had high hopes for, Nashville would definitely be the one on the top of my list, so I can’t wait to see what my No. 24 ChevyLiners.com team and I have in store for Friday as we return to one of my favorite cities in the country.”

