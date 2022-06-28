Brad Keselowski – Road America Advance

Team: No. 6 Kohler Generators Ford Mustang

Crew Chief: Matt McCall

Twitter: @RFK6Team, @RFKRacing and @keselowski

Race Format: 250 miles, 62 laps, Stages: 15-15-32

NASCAR Cup Race at Road America – Sunday, July 3 at 3 p.m. ET on USA, MRN, SiriusXM Channel 90

ADVANCE NOTES

Weekend Format

· The weekend schedule in Wisconsin features practice returning to its normal slot mid-morning on Saturday, immediately followed by qualifying.

Keselowski at Road America

· Keselowski finished 13th last season at Road America in the Cup Series’ debut.

· Overall, he has 11 top-10 finishes on road courses in Cup with a 15.2 average finish.

· In road course action this season, Keselowski has finishes of 14th (COTA) and 10th (Sonoma).

Matt McCall at Road America

· McCall led Kurt Busch and the No. 1 team to a fourth-place run last season at Road America.

· Overall on road courses, McCall has a 13.7 average finish with 11 results inside the top-10.

QUOTE WORTHY

Keselowski on racing at Road America:

“Road America is definitely one of our more unique tracks and one that’s challenging in so many ways. It can be fast, but it can also be slow, so finding the right balance in rhythm is key for our longest course on the circuit. Sonoma turned out to be pretty good for us, so our hope is that some of that momentum carries over to the weekend in our Kohler Generators Ford.”

Last Time Out

Keselowski was inside the top-10 late in the long race Sunday at Nashville before getting sent into the wall to finish 29th in the King’s Hawaiian Ford.

On the Car

Kohler returns for its seventh primary race this season. Kohler is the anchor partner for the No. 6 team throughout the 2022 campaign, and will be the primary in 14 races after initially joining the RFK partner family in 2021 with eight events on the No. 6 team.

Keselowski’s No. 6 this weekend will feature names of military heroes that include veterans, active military and military family members, as part of the Checkered Flag Foundation’s Tribute to Veterans Program. More than 135 names are displayed on the No. 6 for Road America, as the program has honored nearly 1,000 heroes since its inception four years ago. For more information on the Foundation and Tribute to Veterans, visit CheckeredFlagFoundation.org and visit them on social (@BCKFF on Twitter and Checkered Flag Foundation on Facebook and Instagram).

About Kohler Co.

Founded in 1873 and headquartered in Kohler, Wisconsin, Kohler Co. is one of America’s oldest and largest privately held companies comprised of more than 40,000 associates. Kohler is a global leader in the manufacture of kitchen and bath products; engines and power systems; premier cabinetry, tile and lighting; and owner/operator of two of the world’s finest five-star hospitality and golf resort destinations in Kohler, Wisconsin, and St. Andrews, Scotland.

A global force in power solutions since 1920, Kohler manufactures engines and complete power systems, including generators (portable, marine, residential, commercial and industrial), automatic transfer switches, switchgear, monitoring controls, and accessories for emergency, prime power and energy-management applications all around the world. The business is committed to reliable, leading edge power-generation products, clean energy solutions, as well as comprehensive after-sale support. Visit KohlerGenerators.com, facebook.com/KOHLERPower, and on Twitter at @KOHLERPower.