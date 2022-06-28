Ruedebusch Development and Construction Debuts with Gilliland

Homecoming Weekend for New Partner

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (June 28, 2022) – It is another new weekend and another new track for rising star Todd Gilliland. The NASCAR Cup Series rookie driver will compete this weekend at Road America- the beautiful road course located in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin. Although another new experience for Gilliland behind the wheel, he comes into the weekend with a partner based in Wisconsin.

﻿Ruedebusch Development and Construction has been a familiar supporter of the sport. The Wisconsin-based company is a full-service commercial construction and real estate land development business. They specialize in commercial real estate development, design, real estate brokerage, consulting and more.

They have supported several teams and drivers and Gilliland is proud to carry their colors this weekend.

“It has been awesome to have the support from Ruedebusch Development and Construction this year,” said Gilliland. “They love the sport, and they are great people. I will have to ask them for advice this weekend because they have been to Road America more than I have. But seriously, it has been fun to see all the partners give me support this season. It has been up and down, but we are grinding away and love all the partners backing us.”

Ruedebusch Development and Construction will be the primary partner of Gilliland and the No. 38 team two more times in the 2022 season with races on the road course at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway and at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

First, Gilliland is ready to concentrate on the task at hand.

“I look forward to racing road course races,” said Gilliland. “Which is good, because in the NASCAR Cup Series there are a lot on the schedule. Road America is a new track for me, but I am confident that we can take some notes from the previous road races at Circuit of the Americas and Sonoma and get up to speed quickly.”

Gilliland and the Ruedebusch Development and Construction Ford Mustang will race Road America on Sunday at 3:00 p.m. ET on the USA Network.

