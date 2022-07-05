Resilient Sheehan and LTK Charge at Road America Trans Am

Elkhart Lake, WISCONSIN – July 5, 2022 – Round 8 of the 2022 Trans Am presented by Pirelli Championship season at Road America, Elkhart Lake saw the biggest field of the season assembled for the TA2 race. 47 cars took the green and bidding for glory and history at one of the most iconic road course venues in North America.

Former ‘Ironman’ and one of the most experienced drivers on the circuit, New Hampshire’s Tom Sheehan qualified his No. 97 LTK Insulation Technologies Damon Racing Ford Mustang in P25. There were two full course cautions in the first ten laps. The Granite State wheelman was climbing the field to P16 when a late race incident cost him several places, leaving Tom to finish in P23.

Sheehan’s good work was undone through no fault of his own as he explained, “We got dumped in Turn 8 when we had a 12th place finish in sight. We just keep digging!”

Tom is nothing if not resilient and will be back for more when the Series resumes at Nashville, Tennessee for the Music City Grand Prix, “I enjoyed the street race last year. It was something different and the crowd was amazing. It will be our second time seeing that circuit for a lot of teams, should be excellent.”

TA2 returns to the track at the Big Machine Music City Grand Prix on August 5-6. Highlights of this weekend’s action can be seen at the following times:

TA2 – Jul 10, 2:30p.m. ET on CBS Sports Network

TA2 (Encore Presentation) – Jul 11, 12:00 a.m. ET on CBS Sports Network

