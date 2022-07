Yanmar America Reignites Partnership with Front Row Motorsports

Georgia Company to Power Gilliland at Atlanta Motor Speedway

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (July 5, 2022) – Yanmar America Corporation, a leader in the design and manufacturing of advanced performance diesel engines, tractors, UTVs, and construction equipment, will make its return to Front Row Motorsports (FRM) this weekend at the Atlanta Motor Speedway. Yanmar America will be the primary partner on Todd Gilliland and the No. 38 YANMAR Ford Mustang team.

YANMAR will debut a dynamic new scheme for Gilliland to be on the track this Saturday during qualifying before Sunday’s 400-mile NASCAR Cup Series race. Gilliland and YANMAR will also spend time early in the week at Truist Park – home of the Atlanta Braves. Gilliland will take in a game with YANMAR, a proud partner of the team. Finally, Gilliland will visit the YANMAR EVO Center that serves as the home to see all YANMAR products in action. Gilliland will take a hands-on approach to learn more about the YANMAR equipment.

“It’s awesome to have YANMAR on our Atlanta car this weekend,” said Gilliland. “This is a big weekend for us and them. We are going to meet hundreds of YANMAR employees on Friday and take in a Braves game on Thursday. It is going to be a lot of fun.”

YANMAR is also ready for the week ahead with FRM.

“We are proud to be returning to Front Row Motorsports,” said Jeff Albright, President of Yanmar America Corporation. Yanmar has a long involvement in sports teams as a way to realize a society that offers an exciting life filled with rich and fulfilling experiences. Furthermore, there is a significant overlap between our customers and the NASCAR fanbase and this partnership is an avenue for us to increase awareness of the YANMAR brand. We look forward to Todd carrying our signature YANMAR red on his car and bring the fans an exciting weekend of racing.”

On the track, Gilliland is looking forward to his return to the new Atlanta Motor Speedway racing surface.

“Our first visit to this new Atlanta, nobody knew what to expect,” said Gilliland. “Now, we have a better idea going in what the race will look like, how the cars will draft and what we need to do to be better. Overall, we are better today than what we were in March when we raced there. So, it is all good things going back this weekend. We are optimistic.”

Gilliland and the No. 38 YANMAR team take to the reconfigured Atlanta Motor Speedway on Sunday at 3:00 p.m. ET on USA Network.

ABOUT YANMAR AMERICA

YANMAR America Corporation, located in Adairsville, GA, is the regional headquarters of YANMAR Co., Ltd. a global company based in Osaka, Japan. YANMAR Co., Ltd. was established in 1912, and in 1933 became the world’s first manufacturer to develop a practical small diesel engine. Today, YANMAR is a recognized leader in the design and manufacturing of advanced performance diesel engines and diesel-powered equipment, as well as gas engine-based energy systems. By focusing on the development of highly efficient diesel engines, YANMAR remains committed to their mission statement of providing sustainable solutions for modern power needs.

ABOUT FRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization in the NASCAR Cup and Camping World Truck Series and the 2021 Daytona 500 champions. The team was founded in 2004 and is owned by successful entrepreneur, Bob Jenkins. FRM fields the No. 34 and the No. 38 NASCAR Cup Series teams along with the No. 38 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series team– from its Mooresville, N.C. headquarters. Visit teamfrm.com and follow FRM on social media: Twitter at @Team_FRM, Instagram at @team_frm and Facebook at facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.