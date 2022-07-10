Local Racing Events You Can Race In

Anyone interested in motorsports dreams about racing within the world of motorsport. However, many believe that the barrier to entry is higher than it is. Racing within motorsports is not something just reserved for big teams like Hendrick Motorsports, Wood Brothers Racing, Alfa Romero, or people who have invested hundreds of thousands into cars. The solution that gets you involved as soon as next weekend is by joining local motorsports events.

Local motorsports events offer the same rewards as Nascar and Formula 1 such as exciting thrills, trophies, clout, and more. To get involved, you will only need a car to drive, an SCCA membership, and potentially some Race Car Trailers if the event requires a specific vehicle such as derby or drag. Continue reading to learn about the various motorsports events you can compete in.

Autocross

Autocross is the most beginner-friendly and safe motorsport activity in which you can participate. Racing in this style of event requires navigating through a track typically made up of cones or other road markers and setting a time. While racing, you will drive alone and there is no risk of crashing into another vehicle. Whoever navigates through the cone track the fastest in their bracket wins the trophy.

Getting involved in such events is also low-maintenance, meaning the costs for entry are low and often do not require official memberships. The type of vehicle you bring to this event can be anything including your daily car or your custom project vehicle.

COST: $

RISK: Low

Rallycross

Rallycross is almost exactly like autocross except you are driving on dirt and grass instead of pavement. While the barrier for entry is slightly higher, rallycross is just as beginner friendly and safe as its pavement counterpart.

Rallycross events are not as popular as autocross due to the different track requirements, but getting involved in local events is easy. You will need a helmet and an SCCA membership. This type of event is also as safe as autocross because you’re driving alone, and the area will lack trees or cliffs to worry about.

COST: $

RISK: Low

Tracks and Ovals

The next step up from Autocross and Rallycross is track racing. Because of the popularity of motorsports in America, finding an oval or racetrack to drive on is likely much closer than you think. These events are similar to, but much more time and beginner-friendly than Nascar and Formula 1.

Car-on-car contact is expected therefore bringing your daily work vehicle isn’t recommended. The good news is that you will be racing a cheap beater car along with everyone else. Almost all of these events require a racetrack membership along with an SCCA membership, and a helmet. The types of tracks you will encounter can be pavement and dirt so research and prepare accordingly.

COST: $$

RISK: Moderate

Demolition Derby

A demolition derby is a classic event that attracts many spectators and is fantastic to watch and be a part of so long as you are prepared. A derby is not something that needs much explaining other than crashing your car into other cars and trying to be the last car still functioning.

The cost is higher because investing in a throwaway car is a must, preferably one with sufficient safety stands, and also requires a trailer to bring the said car to the event. There is also the potential for fees from doctor visits following the event.

COST: $$$

RISK: High

Drag Racing

Much like demolition derbies, drag racing is another spectator sport that attracts many (likely drunk) spectators on a sunny weekend. The race format is simple, the light turns green, the driver slams the gas, and races down a straight road and see which car reaches the finish first.

The cost for entry often requires a custom drag car and trailer however there are other formats such as ET Bracket Drag Racing that allow any car to compete with handicaps. Much like the previously mentioned events, you will also likely need a helmet and a membership to participate. The risks involved with drag racing are low and are considered a safe event.

COST: $$$$ (Building your drag car) or $ (ET Bracket)

RISK: Low

Conclusion

Motorsports is not some lucrative sport reserved for only a privileged few. There are many events for anyone with a license and vehicle can partake in for a low cost. Below are a few links to help get you to the nearest events and racing as soon as possible.