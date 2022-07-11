Top 3 Singular Jackpot Wins in Recent History

Everyone has daydreamed about winning life-altering money with casinos, sportsbooks, and lotteries. A lucky few individuals have won an unfathomable amount of cash that will change their lives, the lives around them, and those that will precede them. Continue reading to learn about the largest and greatest jackpots in recent history.

2021 Absolutely Mad Mega Moolah | $23.6 Million

Online casinos have taken the world by storm. It is no secret that people make insane amounts of cash with their mobile devices. An online game exists called Absolutely Mad Mega Moolah which is an adaptation of Mega Moolah. The main defining feature is that it has Alice in Wonderland themes. This game operates on Microgaming software and has produced some of the largest and most lucrative payouts in online casino history with Mega Moolah.

In April of 2021, Absolutely Mad Mega Moolah had its current largest winner win a total of $23.6 Million. A lucky Belgian placed a bet of €15 and left with a total of €19.4 Million (23.6m USD) which makes him the biggest online jackpot winner to date.

2018 Mega Millions Jackpot | $1.537 Billion

Mega Millions is a multistate lottery that creates some of the biggest lottery prize pools. Participating is simple, buy a ticket for $2 and fill out five numbers between 1-70 and one 1-25. The more numbers you have correct when the winning numbers are drawn, the more money you earn. Every ticket purchased contributes to the total prize pool that is responsible for creating these gigantic jackpots.

In the last decade, Mega Millions has broken the billion-dollar jackpot barrier only twice, and only one of those went to a single individual winner. In October 2018, the world saw the largest single-ticket win ever, where an anonymous ticket holder in South Carolina managed to take home 1.537 billion dollars.

2003 Megabucks Slot Machine | $39.7 Million

In March of 2003, Las Vegas witnessed the largest slot machine jackpot to this day. Inside the Excalibur casino, there is a slot machine called the Megabucks. The megabuck slot machine has become notorious because of how it operates. This slot machine communicates with all other Megabucks machines in the state and creates a cumulative pool shared between them. This setup allows for massive jackpots that are capable of growing quickly.

On that fateful night in 2003, an anonymous 25-year-old tourist went into the Excalibur casino with $100 and left with the 39.7-million-dollar jackpot spread over 25 annual installments. While Las Vegas continues to churn out jackpots daily, it has yet to see another jackpot as large as this.

Summary

Lady luck can smile on any one of us at any time. As you can see, all it can take is a couple of bucks and some luck to make life-altering money a reality. Along with the advent of online casinos, gambling has never been easier and more convenient. Remember to play responsibly!