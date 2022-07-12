Gilliland Ready for Cup Debut at New Hampshire with Chicago Pneumatic



Leans on Experience from Past Success at Track

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (July 12, 2022) – Todd Gilliland is ready to make his return to a track where he has had success, the New Hampshire Motor Speedway. Although this weekend’s 301-mile event will be Gilliland’s first Cup start at the one-mile, flat oval, he has accumulated a win in the NASCAR K&N East Series and a third-place finish in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series.

Gilliland returns to the “Magic Mile” with partner Chicago Pneumatic and the No. 38 CP Compressors scheme and colors. It is the second race of the season for the air compressors brand and Gilliland is confident of a strong race on Sunday.

“New Hampshire is a racetrack that I have looked forward to all year,” said Gilliland. “It is great to come to a racetrack where I have had success in the past. As a Cup rookie some tracks have been completely new, and others I have raced at, but New Hampshire is a favorite of mine. I enjoy the challenge of the flat tracks which make you really work hard to turn the car and keep your momentum. I’m looking forward to Sunday.”

“It is great to see the red and black CP Compressors Ford back on the race track this weekend,” continued Gilliland. “They are a great partner both on and off the track and a tremendous help at Front Row Motorsports. Hopefully, we can deliver a great run for them in New Hampshire.”

Gilliland and the No. 38 CP Compressors Ford Mustang team will race at the New Hampshire Motor Speedway this Sunday at 3:00 PM ET on the USA Network.

