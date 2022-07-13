Kaulig Racing Weekly Advance | New Hampshire Motor Speedway

Ambetter 301

New Hampshire Motor Speedway

NASCAR Cup Series (NCS)

Sunday July 17 at 3 p.m. ET on USA

In the 2022 NCS season, Kaulig Racing has earned one top five, five top-10 finishes and has led 22 laps

AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Gold Fish Casino Slots Camaro ZL1

Allmendinger has made 19 starts, earned one top-10 finish and has led 13 laps at New Hampshire Motor Speedway in the NCS

Allmendinger has earned two top-10 finishes led two laps, and has an average finish of 21.6 in the 2022 NCS season across nine starts

“New Hampshire can be a challenging track. When you hit your setup just right, it’s an extremely fun track, but if you miss it, it can be one of the most difficult tracks we go to. Hopefully this gives us a chance to work on our short track program on both the Xfinity side and the Cup side.” – AJ Allmendinger on New Hampshire Motor Speedway

Justin Haley, No. 31 LeafFilter Gutter Protection Camaro ZL1

Justin Haley has made one start at New Hampshire Motor Speedway in the NCS

He has earned one top five, two top 10 and and nine top-15 finishes in 2022

Haley’s third-place finish at Darlington was Kaulig Racing’ first top-five not at a superspeedway or road course

Haley has led 20 laps in the 2022 season

“We had a solid weekend in Atlanta, so we are looking to continue building on that momentum this weekend in New Hampshire. We’ve struggled at the flat, short tracks this year, but I feel like we have improved each week in so many different areas, so hopefully we can use what we’ve learned to excel this weekend.” – Justin Haley on New Hampshire Motor Speedway



Crayon 200

New Hampshire Motor Speedway

NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS)

Saturday, July 16 at 2:30 p.m. ET on USA

Kaulig Racing has earned two wins, 12 top five and 30 top-10 finishes in the 2022 NXS season

The team has led 270 laps in the 2022 NXS season so far

Allmendinger: 222 laps

Hemric: 48 laps

Landon Cassill, No. 10 Carnomaly Chevrolet

Landon Cassill earned his first-ever pole award in the NXS at New Hampshire Motor Speedway in 2008

He has made six starts at New Hampshire Motor Speedway

Cassill has earned three top five and eight top-10 finishes in the 2022 NXS season and has an average finish of 15.0

“I’m definitely looking forward to New Hampshire in our No. 10 Carnomaly Chevrolet. I have run well there in the past and earned my first-career pole award at Loudon. It’s fun track, and I always feel like the Northeast has some of the best race fans on our schedule.” – Landon Cassill on New Hampshire Motor Speedway

Daniel Hemric, No. 11 AG1 Chevrolet

Hemric has made three starts at New Hampshire Motor Speedway and has recorded one top 10 and led three laps

Daniel Hemric has an average finish of 15.2 in 2022 and has led 48 laps in the NXS

“I’m excited to go to this beautiful part of the country. This track is a challenge, and obviously, we know we need to take a step forward in our short-track program this year. Everyone back at the shop has been putting in the work to help prepare us, so hopefully we can get the results to show it.” – Daniel Hemric on New Hampshire Motor Speedway

AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Action Industries Chevrolet

Allmendinger has made one start at New Hampshire Motor Speedway in the NXS and has led 29 laps

He has earned a win for Kaulig Racing in four-straight NXS seasons

In 2022, Allmendinger has led 222 laps, recorded two wins, seven top five and 15 top-10 finishes

Allmendinger has an average finish of 6.7, the best of any full-time NXS driver in 2022

Allmendinger has 15 top-10 finishes, the most of any full-time NXS driver in the 2022 season

About Kaulig Racing™

Kaulig Racing™ is a full-time multi-car NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) and NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) team, owned by award winning entrepreneur, Matt Kaulig. Established in 2016, Kaulig Racing™ has made the NXS Playoffs consecutively each season since the playoff system started and made the Championship 4 round in both the 2020 and 2021 seasons. They will continue fielding three, full-time NXS entries; the No. 10 Chevrolet driven by Landon Cassill, the No. 11 Chevrolet driven by Daniel Hemric, and the No. 16 Chevrolet driven by AJ Allmendinger. With multiple wins, Kaulig Racing has come to be one of the top competitors on track each weekend. The team made multiple starts in the NCS in 2021 and won in its seventh-ever start with AJ Allmendinger’s victory at “The Brickyard” for the Verizon 200 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. The young team has acquired two charters for the 2022 NCS season, with Justin Haley competing as its first, full-time driver in the series. The team’s second entry will be shared by part-time teammates AJ Allmendinger, Daniel Hemric and Noah Gragson. To learn more about the team, visit kauligracing.com.