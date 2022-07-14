IMSA FASTLANE™ NAMED TITLE SPONSOR FOR SPORTSCAR WEEKEND AT ROAD AMERICA

ELKHART LAKE, Wis., July 14, 2022 – IMSA Fastlane, a digital fan engagement platform being developed by Minti Labs, has entered into a multi-year agreement with Road America to serve as the title sponsor for Road America’s most popular sportscar racing weekend starting August 4-7, 2022. The newly titled “IMSA Fastlane SportsCar Weekend” will feature the 4-hour Michelin Pilot Challenge on Saturday and the WeatherTech SportsCar Championship on Sunday. The on-track excitement will also include the Porsche Carrera Cup North America and Lamborghini Super Trofeo races.

“It’s an honor for IMSA Fastlane to be able to partner with Road America and help bring the excitement and passion of professional sportscar racing to fans and enthusiasts,” said David Mancuso, President of Minti Labs. “We invite everyone to come out and experience what is sure to be an outstanding weekend at Road America.”

“Road America is a revered facility for generations of race fans and drivers, which makes this partnership a perfect fit,” said Mike Kertscher, Road America’s President, and General Manager. “Road America is commonly known as America’s National Park of Speed and serves as the perfect showcase for the IMSA Fastlane platform. We like to say, come for the experience, and stay for the race, because this weekend will be packed with on-track action, and we are thrilled to have IMSA Fastlane join us in making this weekend even more memorable for everyone.”

IMSA races feature elite sportscars from nearly 20 different manufacturers, including Mercedes, Ferrari, Chevrolet, and Aston Martin. The skill of the drivers paired with advanced automotive technology creates a high-stakes, adrenaline-fueled race weekend you do not want to miss.

Bring the entire family to the IMSA Fastlane Sportscar Weekend for non-stop racing excitement. Weekend campsites are also available, making the races fun and affordable. Ticket prices vary by day, starting at just $30. Kids 16 and under get free general admission with a paying adult at the gate. Racing runs rain or shine. For additional event details and tickets, check out www.roadamerica.com

About IMSA Fastlane: www.IMSAfastlane.com is a digital fan engagement platform designed to connect fans with their favorite IMSA teams, racecars, and drivers in an entirely new way. IMSA Fastlane will offer community members the opportunity to own digital assets, showcase collections, unlock VIP experiences, and engage in social events. It will also host the only officially licensed marketplace for members to collect and trade video NFT highlights™ from IMSA’s iconic history. Hero cards, die-cast replicas, and driver autographs have historically been considered high-value items treasured by race fans and memorabilia collectors. However, as everything in the world has evolved, so have collectibles. Digital assets such as NFTs have recently become popular, and incredibly valuable. The IMSA Fastlane Marketplace™ will allow users to buy, sell, and trade the digital collectibles. Leaderboards will track collector stats and rank collections based on points. Visit www.IMSAfastlane.com for more info.

About Road America: Established in 1955, Road America is conveniently located between Milwaukee and Green Bay in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin. The world’s best racers have competed at this legendary four-mile, 14-turn road circuit for over 65 years. Along with over 500 events held seasonally at the 640-acre facility, several major weekends are open to the public, which include the IndyCar Series, the MotoAmerica Series, three vintage racing events, numerous Sports Car Club of America (SCCA) events, the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, and NASCAR. Road America’s park-like grounds offer amazing viewing opportunities, numerous camping options, fantastic concessions, and high-speed excitement to hundreds of thousands of spectators each year. Fans can also stay and play in cabins conveniently on the grounds and find all sorts of souvenirs, collectibles, and apparel at the 7,500 sq. ft Paddock Shop. Affectionately known by many as America’s National Park of Speed, Road America can accommodate groups of all sizes, including weddings and corporate events in the Tufte Conference Center. In addition to public race weekends, Road America offers various group event programs, including geocaching, disc golf, and off-road adventure tours, karting, and the Road America Motorcycle and Driving Schools. For more information, visit www.roadamerica.com Follow Road America on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or YouTube or call 800-365-7223