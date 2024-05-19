Titus Sherlock Wins as Crosslink Kiwi Motorsport Sweeps the Podium at Road America

ELKHART LAKE, Wis. (May 19, 2024) – Titus Sherlock (No. 31 Crosslink Kiwi Motorsport Ligier JS F3) won his second race of the weekend in Formula Regional Americas Championship (FR Americas) on Sunday afternoon.

Notes of Interest:

Titus Sherlock earned his second-career win—and second win of the weekend—in Race 3 at Road America.

Shehan entered the Road America SpeedTour third in the point standings. With his second-place finish, he recorded his second podium of the weekend and third of the season.

Nicole Havrda earned her second-career podium after being promoted to third in yesterday’s Race 2 following a stewards’ decision. Havrda is just the second female to finish on the podium in FR Americas history.

Crosslink Kiwi Motorsport swept the podium with Sherlock, Shehan and Havrda finishing in that order.

With three podiums this weekend—including two wins and one runner-up finish—Titus Sherlock was awarded the Omologato Perfectly-Timed Move of the Race and recognized by the stewards for an outstanding performance this weekend. The award includes a bespoke Omologato timepiece.

Recording the fast lap in yesterday’s Race 2, Sherlock led the field down the starting grid. With Ryan Shehan (No. 66 Crosslink Kiwi Motorsport Ligier JS F3) to his outside, Sherlock drove wide into Turn 1 to take a commanding lead of the race. Shehan faced immediately competition from Patrick Woods-Toth (No. 27 Crosslink Kiwi Motorsport Ligier JS F3), but within a lap, they sorted the running order into a nice straight line, with less than two seconds separating the top-three teammates. An early safety period gave Shehan a second shot at Sherlock, but Sherlock was able to protect his line and maintain the race lead. With the frontrunners once again fanned out, Woods-Toth was running third when he went through the grass in Turn 11 and spun across the track before coming to a rest in Turn 12. Another full-course caution ensued as the Canadian’s car required a tow, and the clock ran out before the race was able to resume.

As they crossed the finish line, Sherlock led the field, with Shehan in his mirrors in second. Nicole Havrda (No. 6 Valley Kitchens Ltd / Colonial Countertops Ltd Ligier JS F3) snuck into third to claim the final podium position.

“It was a tough race,” said Sherlock atop the podium. “I was under a lot of pressure from Ryan [Shehan] the whole time. I was trying to hit my marks the best I could, and luckily, I came away with a win. I’d like to thank my entire Crosslink Kiwi crew—Oscar, Damian, Garry, Gill, Teena—my uncle and all my family at home watching. Thank you.”

FR Americas takes on Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course for its next round, June 20-23. A live stream of the Mid-Ohio SpeedTour will be available on YouTube.com/SpeedTourTV. Live timing and scoring can be accessed on the Race Monitor app, and additional news and updates about FR Americas will be posted on the series’ Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.