Magic Mile up Next for Burton, Motorcraft/Quick Lane Team

Fresh off their best showing of the season, a 10th-place run on Sunday at Atlanta Motor Speedway, Harrison Burton and the No. 21 Motorcraft/Quick Lane team are hoping to keep the momentum up in this weekend’s Ambetter 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

It will mark Burton’s first run at New Hampshire in a Cup Series car, but he does have a top-five there in the Xfinity Series. And, he and crew chief Brian Wilson have accumulated data this season at similar tracks that should be a help as the Motorcraft/Quick Lane team takes on the relatively flat one-mile oval.

That’s all in addition to the boost that comes with a Cup-career-best finish for the rookie Burton at Atlanta.

“Last weekend in Atlanta was a great result for everyone on the No. 21 Ford team,” Wilson said. “I think that shows what we can do as we go to tracks a second time this year.

“At Gateway and Nashville we started to show signs of progress, but last weekend we were able to get the result of everyone’s hard work.”

“This week in New Hampshire we’re back to a first-time track for the 2022 season. Fortunately, the setups are historically similar to what you run at Phoenix, Richmond and Gateway. We also run the same Goodyear tire at all of those tracks.

“We’ll try to build on what we learned most recently at Gateway where we qualified ninth and showed competitive speed in the race.”

Practice for the Ambetter 301 is set for Saturday at 11:35 a.m. Eastern Time to be followed by qualifying at 12:20 p.m.

Sunday’s 301-lap race is scheduled to get the green flag just after 3 p.m. with TV coverage on USA Network.

Stage breaks are set for Laps 70 and 185.

Wood Brothers Racing

Wood Brothers Racing was formed in 1950 in Stuart, Va., by Hall of Famer Glenn Wood. Wood Brothers Racing is the oldest active team and one of the winningest teams in NASCAR history. Since its founding, the team won 99 races (including at least one race in every decade for the last seven decades) and 120 poles in NASCAR’s top-tier series. Fielding only Ford products for its entire history, the Wood Brothers own the longest association of any motorsports team with a single manufacturer. Glenn’s brother, Leonard, is known for inventing the modern pit stop. The team currently runs the Ford Mustang driven by Harrison Burton in the famous No. 21 racer.