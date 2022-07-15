The NASCAR Foundation, Martin Truex Jr. Foundation and AdventHealth Team Up to Honor Cancer Heroes

Bid Now to Help Raise Funds for Childhood and Ovarian Cancer Initiatives

DAYTONA BEACH, FL (July 15, 2022) – The names of cancer heroes will ride with drivers in the three NASCAR national series during September in recognition of Childhood and Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month. The Martin Truex Jr. Foundation (MTJF) & The NASCAR Foundation Honor a Cancer Hero online auction presented by AdventHealth returns for the third year, with fans able to bid to have their cancer hero’s name placed on the signature panel of their favorite driver’s race vehicle.

Online bidding goes live today at 5 p.m. ET at NASCARfoundation.org/cancerhero. The auction runs through Monday, July 25, with heroes honored during the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at Kansas Speedway and the NASCAR Cup and Xfinity Series races at Texas Motor Speedway.

“AdventHealth is honored to be part of this important event that raises awareness and funds that will help accelerate lifesaving research, support the development of new treatments and improve care for those affected by ovarian and childhood cancers,” said David Banks, senior executive vice president and chief strategy and organizational transformation officer for AdventHealth.

“We are so grateful to the fans, AdventHealth, and The NASCAR Foundation for supporting our cancer hero program,” said NASCAR champion Martin Truex Jr. “Everyone knows, Sherry and I are extremely passionate about honoring these heroes within the cancer community. It’s been incredibly humbling to see the teams, drivers and fans get behind this program to make it a success every year. We’re looking forward to seeing how much money we can raise this year and seeing all the names of the cancer heroes riding above the drivers’ doors!”

Proceeds from the online auction will benefit MTJF and The NASCAR Foundation, two organizations recognized as champions for the health and well-being of others. Since 2020, the auction has raised more than $200,000.

“We’re grateful to have partners like the Martin Truex Jr. Foundation and AdventHealth who share the same commitment to celebrating our cancer heroes,” said Nichole Krieger, executive director of The NASCAR Foundation. “Each year, we’ve seen the NASCAR community rally around these heroes with drivers, teams, and fans all coming together to support such a great cause.”

The Honor a Cancer Hero auction is one of many initiatives supported through The NASCAR Foundation’s online auctions program that features race-used memorabilia and at-track experiences available for fans to place bids.

For more information, including a complete list of participating drivers, please visit NASCARfoundation.org/cancerhero.

About The NASCAR Foundation

The National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing Inc. (NASCAR) established The NASCAR Foundation in January 2006 to support initiatives that positively affect the lives of children throughout the United States. The 501(c) (3) non-profit entity partners with medical experts and other charitable organizations to fund children’s health care programs. The NASCAR Foundation has cumulatively donated more than $41 million to reach more than 1.5 million children. For more information on The NASCAR Foundation, visit NASCARfoundation.org. Follow The NASCAR Foundation on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/NASCARFoundation or on Twitter at @NASCAR_FDN.

About MTJ Foundation

NASCAR champion, Martin Truex Jr., and partner, Sherry Pollex founded the Martin Truex Jr. Foundation in 2007. Currently, the foundation’s mission is to raise awareness and funds for families affected by childhood and ovarian cancers. The MTJ Foundation utilizes its websites and social media platforms to educate cancer patients on a holistic approach to their disease. This approach combines the use of integrative therapies and healthy lifestyle practices with modern medicine. The MTJ Foundation has raised over $8 million to fund community projects and oncology programs for women and children. For more information, visit martintruexjrfoundation.org and follow the MTJFoundation on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

AdventHealth

With a sacred mission of Extending the Healing Ministry of Christ, AdventHealth is a connected system of care for every stage of life and health. More than 80,000 skilled and compassionate caregivers in physician practices, hospitals, outpatient clinics, skilled nursing facilities, home health agencies and hospice centers provide individualized, wholistic care. A shared vision, common values, focus on whole-person health and commitment to making communities healthier unify the system’s more than 50 hospital campuses and hundreds of care sites in diverse markets throughout almost a dozen states. For more information about AdventHealth, visit AdventHealth.com.