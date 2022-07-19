DGR NCWTS Advance: Pocono Raceway

Saturday, July 23
Track: Pocono Raceway, 2.5-mile tri-oval
Race: 16 of 23
Event: CRC Brakleen 150 (60 laps, 150 miles)
Schedule
Friday, July 22
Practice: 4:30 a.m. ET
Qualifying: 5:00 p.m. ET
Saturday, July 23
Race: 12:00 p.m. ET (FOX Sports 1)
Hailie Deegan, No. 1 Wastequip Ford F-150
- Hailie Deegan will enter Long Pond, PA, for her second NASCAR Truck Series appearance at the “Tricky Triangle” and 39th career NCWTS start.
- The 21-year-old is fresh off her season-best result, scoring a 10th-place finish at the series’ most recent stop at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course.
- Deegan recorded a 26th-place finish in her NCWTS debut at the 2.5-mile tri-oval in 2021. However, the Temecula, CA native has seen success at the track in the lower series; recording two seventh-place ARCA finishes in her young career.
- In 10 career appearances at Pocono (Penn.) Raceway, Crew Chief Mike Hillman Jr. has recorded three top-10s, two top-fives, and one victory with Kyle Busch in 2018.
Tanner Gray, No. 15 Ford Performance F-150
- Tanner Gray heads into Pocono Raceway for his 16th start of the 2022 season and 64th NCWTS start of his career.
- In the series’ last event at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, Gray was cruising to a solid top-10 finish when a late race yellow bunched up the field for a green-white-checkered and he was sent spinning off the bumper of another truck and relegated to a 20th-place finish.
- The 23-year-old driver has two previous starts at the “Tricky Triangle” with finishes of 12th and 16th.
- Jerry Baxter has eight career truck races at Pocono to his credit with two top-fives and five top-10s including a victory with Kyle Busch in 2015.
Ryan Preece, No. 17 RaceChoice.com Ford F-150
- Ryan Preece is back behind the wheel of the No. 17 F-150 for Pocono. It will be his seventh NCWTS start of the 2022 season.
- In eight career Truck Series starts, the veteran driver has two wins, four top-fives and seven top-10s with an average finish of 5.4.
- Preece and Chad Johnston return to Pocono for the second time as a duo. Last season, the pair ran inside the top-10 for the majority of the race and brought home a ninth-place finish.
- RaceChoice.com will adorn the sides of the No. 17 for the second time this season. The Connecticut-based racing products retailer will debut an eye-catching new paint scheme.